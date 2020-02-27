Philips Gc2673/89 Easyspeed Iron

Steam Iron product features: 4 stars Review from philips.com 8th December 2019 Comfortable handle, not too heavy , and good finish

Water tank leaks 2 stars Review from philips.com 26th August 2019 Whilst the iron is light, easy to use and heats up quickly, the water tank leanks because the hole for filling is on the front. Every time I use the iron it leaks, leaving water marks on the ironing. The little cover over the hole fills up and then the water dribbles out. I've had the iron about 6 months and am going to replace it with a top filling model. I would not recommend the iron or any other with a similarly located water tank hole.

The iron itself is fine, but and for me it's a big 2 stars A Tesco Customer26th August 2019 The iron itself is fine, but and for me it's a big but, because the spout for the water is on the front of the iron rather than the top, water spills out of the hole whether you're moving the iron slowly or quickly, leaving water marks on your ironing. I think it's a design flaw and won't ever buy an iron like this again Report

Absolutely loved this 5 stars Review from philips.com 23rd July 2019 I loved this,didnt have to keep going over the clothing cut my ironing time in half. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy ironing 5 stars Review from philips.com 20th July 2019 I dislike ironing and generally don’t think I’m very good at it but after using this iron, it doesn’t feel like so much of a chore. It heats up quickly and glides over the clothes removing the creases efficiently. It has a steam setting too. I found I got through my ironing much faster and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy, quick and efficient 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th July 2019 I chose the 5 star rating for this iron for several reasons. The iron heats up quickly and the steam generated is perfect for getting out even the most stubborn of creases. I love the different temperature functions; I didn't find it difficult to find the perfect one for the items I was ironing and I also found it cooled quickly when required. I managed to get through a large pile of ironing in no time at all with this iron and didn't encounter any issues with it. The water reservoir is easy to fill and doesn't leak which can be a bugbear with some irons so that's another great factor to consider. It's a great iron and you won't be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely fantastic! 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th July 2019 e tried many irons over the past years and I must say I'm very impressed with the performance! I can only sing praises of this iron as I only have 1 negative thing about it everything else is very positive. A bonus for me was the cable lead was longer then most irons I've tried as I normally would have to use an extension lead. The water tank is large and can last awhile before it needs refilling. The tang head is also big for easy filling. Takes creases out like a dream! Heats up super fast. My only problem was it left quite afew water drops under the ironing board. Apart from that I love this iron!! Its ideal for big or small families. Will definitely recommend to everyone in need of an iron that's also budget friendly n does the job like a pro. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product with impressive results 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th July 2019 This iron provides some impressive results and has great features. 30 second quick heat up is perfect for when you’re in a rush. Steam boost is ideal for stubborn creases. Large water tank means I don’t need to keep refilling. Drip stop feature ensures no leaks or water drops on your garments. Great little product. Very impressed and would recommend to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes life easier! 5 stars Review from philips.com 2nd July 2019 I was surprised by how light the iron is and was initially concerned that it wouldn't be as effective as my previous iron but it is fantastic. For a start, it heats up super quickly. I was amazed at how quickly it reached the highest temperature. The various options for steaming give you plenty of choice and I like that there is an Eco option which was great for many items. We have high thread count bed sheets which usually take me an age to get all the creases out of but this iron whizzed through them - I couldn't believe the difference. Overall, it made the ironing much quicker but also more comfortable as it isn't as heavy as other options. I highly recommend this iron. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]