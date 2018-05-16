Groov-E Kidz Bluetooth Headphones Blue

- - Bluetooth Connectivity
- - 8 Hours audio playback
- - Audio Sharing Port
- Let the kids take control with these DJ-style wireless headphones, perfect for music-loving youngsters and their friends.
- Kidz Wireless headphones feature a ‘daisy chain' audio-sharing port that lets kids share their music or videos, making them the perfect option for siblings or friends! Completely wireless, broken and tangled wires are a thing of the past. Featuring an adjustable ear band and soft ear pads to comfortably fit any child's head, these durable headphones will withstand a rough and tumble lifestyle to keep children entertained at home or on the go.
- Whilst these headphones provide great comfort for kids, a 40mm driver delivers superior sound quality to ensure that children have the best experience when listening to their favourite tunes or watching movies. A built-in mic allows older children to take or make calls if needed.
