Jacobs Cracker Crisp Thins Salt & Pepper 130G

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper Flavour Thin Crisp Snack Biscuits
- With the moreish taste of a crisp and the satisfying crunch of a cracker, our Cracker Crisps Thins seasoned with sea salt and black pepper have been carefully baked for a light, savoury and supremely crispy snack that's irresistible on any occasion.
- Baked delicious
- Oven baked
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Dried Potato, Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper Flavour [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Crushed Pink Peppercorns, Black Pepper Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Oils (Canola, Coconut)], Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifier (E472e), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail: (UK) : Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK):
- Jacob's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1999
|500
|(kcal)
|476
|119
|Fat
|19.2g
|4.8g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65.8g
|16.5g
|of which Sugars
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|8.4g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|-
|-
