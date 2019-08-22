By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Bikini Trimmer Fg1100 White

4(17)Write a review
image 1 of Braun Bikini Trimmer Fg1100 White
£ 19.00
£19.00/each
  • The Braun Silk-épil Bikini Styler FG1100 is a great tool for safe bikini trimming at home. 3 attachments allow you to create styles at 2 different length settings. Rounded styler tips protect your skin from nicks and cuts.
  • Precisely trim and style your bikini zone
  • Create accurate bikini lines and contours
  • Create the perfect look for your eyebrows, too
  • 4 extras; including precision head, bikini shaping head and 2 trimming combs

Information

Warnings

  • Keep the appliance dry. Do not use the appliance on irritated skin. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised. For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. Never use the appliance if the trimmer head is damaged.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations, Cobalt, Newcastle
  • 0800 7837010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

View more safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

smooth

5 stars

Silk Epil 7 gives great smooth results, quick and easy to use

Hurts after 2nd use

1 stars

The first time i used it was amazing, cut the hairs really close without any fuss. I used it for the 2nd time and it hurts, snagging on each hair, ouch!!! No difference to the 1st use, do not recommend

Surprising!

5 stars

Shocked at how effective this is. Shaved with precision and without irritation. Extremely good value

compact and effective

5 stars

I had an older model previously which broke after years of use, and was bought a JML trimmer as a replacement - compared to Braun it was awful, so I didn't hesitate in taking it back and going back to Braun. This model was a great price, it's small, cuts really close on hair in all sorts or nooks and crannies, doesn't pull (the JML one did - it hurt!), and it's great value for money. Wouldn't move away from Braun again, they're the best on the market.

Just ok

3 stars

You have to go slow with this or it can really snag on hair/skin, also doesnt give a really close trim where you are removing all hair. Its fine for trimming longer hair, lightweight to use, very noisy for such a small item, batteries seem to last a while

Great trimmer

5 stars

Bought this for a full shave rather than waxing because I am a coward. Brilliant bit of kit and small too so you can take it away on holiday /weekend break

Best price, click and collect

5 stars

I bought this a month ago having researched the best bikini styler. Tesco came up trumps with the best price, and even better I went to my Tesco local at the top of the road to pick it up. Text sent to me to say it had arrived in store.

Great fir the size

4 stars

Neat package and easy to use adaptors. The bikini styler feels safe to use

Best trimmer

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy I did. It does an amazing job of removing hair.

ok for price

3 stars

ok for the price but tends to nick the skin on the close shave

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

