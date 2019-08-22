Braun Bikini Trimmer Fg1100 White

smooth
Silk Epil 7 gives great smooth results, quick and easy to use
Hurts after 2nd use
The first time i used it was amazing, cut the hairs really close without any fuss. I used it for the 2nd time and it hurts, snagging on each hair, ouch!!! No difference to the 1st use, do not recommend
Surprising!
Shocked at how effective this is. Shaved with precision and without irritation. Extremely good value
compact and effective
I had an older model previously which broke after years of use, and was bought a JML trimmer as a replacement - compared to Braun it was awful, so I didn't hesitate in taking it back and going back to Braun. This model was a great price, it's small, cuts really close on hair in all sorts or nooks and crannies, doesn't pull (the JML one did - it hurt!), and it's great value for money. Wouldn't move away from Braun again, they're the best on the market.
Just ok
You have to go slow with this or it can really snag on hair/skin, also doesnt give a really close trim where you are removing all hair. Its fine for trimming longer hair, lightweight to use, very noisy for such a small item, batteries seem to last a while
Great trimmer
Bought this for a full shave rather than waxing because I am a coward. Brilliant bit of kit and small too so you can take it away on holiday /weekend break
Best price, click and collect
I bought this a month ago having researched the best bikini styler. Tesco came up trumps with the best price, and even better I went to my Tesco local at the top of the road to pick it up. Text sent to me to say it had arrived in store.
Great fir the size
Neat package and easy to use adaptors. The bikini styler feels safe to use
Best trimmer
I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy I did. It does an amazing job of removing hair.
ok for price
ok for the price but tends to nick the skin on the close shave