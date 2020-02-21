Morphy Richards 303118 Steam Iron

Everything you need in a iron 4 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 21st February 2020 Our iron has been on the way out for some time so we looked at a number of reviews for a mid range iron. We trust in the MorphyRichards brand as we have had experienced many happy years with a steam generating iron from the brand. The main reasons we chose this iron is firstly it's look over other models, it looks solid and sleek and we love the colours. The next criteria was that the iron was light enough for someone with a disability not to cause pain for prolonged use. On using the iron we must say its quick to heat and the spray and steam functions are perfect, and we will definitely be trying out the upright steaming function on some of those heavily pleated items we have. We like the self cleaning option as we are all a bit lazy and features such as this help in a busy household. Our first impressions are that the Comfigrip glides through creases quickly saving time over the old iron. Our only negative point which stops this iron getting a score of 5 stars is the length of the cord which could do with being slightly longer, If you have an extension or raised plug sockets this is less of an issue. Overall this iron is great and i wouldn't hesitate in purchasing it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 15th February 2020 Been 3 weeks since purchased, no quibbles, works like a dream. Good water capacity, the sole plate is very good, steam distribution is excellent. comfi grip, handle. Easy to care, hence read the simple instructions, is brief, no chapters. Get 3 years extended warranty, just registered mine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fantastic 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 15th February 2020 This is a brilliant iron, even when using without steam it gets all the creases out,so smooth,weight,cable length, grip all very good,makes ironing so simple,thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The features of this iron are simple to understand 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 14th February 2020 We have been delighted with the purchase with easy to use features and a smooth action when handling heavily creased clothing.. The steam action and the sole plate are excellent with a user friendly grip handle which is comfortable when ironing large loads..An excellent purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 9th February 2020 Very pleased with this iron. Feels very smooth so makes ironing easy . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pressing business 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 8th February 2020 I used to have lots of shirts that required ironing, this de-creased that workload. Cracking iron, a second time purchase after my old one gave up the ghost 4 years in. Able to crank on a high heat with strong steam jet to remove the creases where you don't want, and put a fine crisp one where you need it. Good trigger steam action, easy to refill. Some talk of a short flex, but just iron closer to the socket... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and easy to use 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 8th February 2020 I use my iron 5 times a week. It seems durable, it's easy to use and light compared to my old one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glides smoothly 5 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 5th February 2020 Only bought this yesterday but saved up all my ironing to give it a good try out.. so far impressed, it is a little heavy however it glides over the clothes fine so not an issue, steam boost is great and prefer where they have put this which is under the handle so it’s so easy to press and very powerful, water tank is a good size although not very clear to see the level but neither is that an issue for me.. anyway so far so good :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Value 4 stars Review from morphyrichards.co.uk 3rd February 2020 This is a wonderful little iron - the coated plate glides effortlessly across fabrics and the self-clean feature is superb. I can't recommend it enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]