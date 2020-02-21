By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morphy Richards 303118 Steam Iron

4.5(377)Write a review
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • Turbo Boosted Features
  • 2800W & Large 400ml Water Tank
  • Powerful 190g Turbo Steam Shot
  • - Tri-Zone soleplate technology for effective crease removal - 55g constant steam, 190g steam boost and a pressing plate.
  • - Pearl Ceramic soleplate - super smooth & non-stick for a beautiful crease free finish every time.
  • - Precise temperature control - match the setting to your garment care label to avoid damage and shine.
  • Introducing the Comfigrip Steam Iron from Morphy Richards, turbo boosted features for a great finish, fast. Tackle larger loads of laundry with our largest water tank yet. With the 400ml water tank there's longer between re-fills so you don't have to break your flow. The Comfigrip has a super smooth, non-stick Pearl Ceramic soleplate for an effortless glide. It is powered by 2800W for quick heat up so no waiting around. The soleplate features Tri-Zone technology to remove creases and help you steam through your ironing pile.
  • The Tri-zone soleplate consists of a Turbo steam shot, constant steam zone and a pressing plate. 55g of constant steam is all you'll need to melt away most creases as it relaxes fibres for easy crease removal. A powerful 190g Turbo steam shot helps remove the really stubborn creases and creases in hard to reach areas. The powerful steam for each zone is supplied by dedicated dual steam chambers to ensure each and every steam hole gives you the steaming power you need. Finally the pressing plate removes excess water from garments to avoid re-creasing for a smooth, dry and crease free finish. The soleplate also has other great design features: Precision Tip - Shaped at the tip of the soleplate to get pristine results in hard to reach areas like collars and between buttons. Ideal for garments with lots of detail where you need precision control. Rolled edge - For superior glide and no more snagging. Allows you to iron backwards as well as forwards safe in the knowledge that you won't iron creases back in. The Comfigrip also has anti-scale and a self-clean system to keep your iron working like new for longer. The anti-drip system means that the Comfigrip won't leave water marks on your garments so you can rest assured.

Information

377 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Everything you need in a iron

4 stars

Our iron has been on the way out for some time so we looked at a number of reviews for a mid range iron. We trust in the MorphyRichards brand as we have had experienced many happy years with a steam generating iron from the brand. The main reasons we chose this iron is firstly it's look over other models, it looks solid and sleek and we love the colours. The next criteria was that the iron was light enough for someone with a disability not to cause pain for prolonged use. On using the iron we must say its quick to heat and the spray and steam functions are perfect, and we will definitely be trying out the upright steaming function on some of those heavily pleated items we have. We like the self cleaning option as we are all a bit lazy and features such as this help in a busy household. Our first impressions are that the Comfigrip glides through creases quickly saving time over the old iron. Our only negative point which stops this iron getting a score of 5 stars is the length of the cord which could do with being slightly longer, If you have an extension or raised plug sockets this is less of an issue. Overall this iron is great and i wouldn't hesitate in purchasing it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect

5 stars

Been 3 weeks since purchased, no quibbles, works like a dream. Good water capacity, the sole plate is very good, steam distribution is excellent. comfi grip, handle. Easy to care, hence read the simple instructions, is brief, no chapters. Get 3 years extended warranty, just registered mine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fantastic

5 stars

This is a brilliant iron, even when using without steam it gets all the creases out,so smooth,weight,cable length, grip all very good,makes ironing so simple,thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The features of this iron are simple to understand

5 stars

We have been delighted with the purchase with easy to use features and a smooth action when handling heavily creased clothing.. The steam action and the sole plate are excellent with a user friendly grip handle which is comfortable when ironing large loads..An excellent purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Very pleased with this iron. Feels very smooth so makes ironing easy . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pressing business

5 stars

I used to have lots of shirts that required ironing, this de-creased that workload. Cracking iron, a second time purchase after my old one gave up the ghost 4 years in. Able to crank on a high heat with strong steam jet to remove the creases where you don't want, and put a fine crisp one where you need it. Good trigger steam action, easy to refill. Some talk of a short flex, but just iron closer to the socket... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and easy to use

5 stars

I use my iron 5 times a week. It seems durable, it's easy to use and light compared to my old one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Glides smoothly

5 stars

Only bought this yesterday but saved up all my ironing to give it a good try out.. so far impressed, it is a little heavy however it glides over the clothes fine so not an issue, steam boost is great and prefer where they have put this which is under the handle so it’s so easy to press and very powerful, water tank is a good size although not very clear to see the level but neither is that an issue for me.. anyway so far so good :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Value

4 stars

This is a wonderful little iron - the coated plate glides effortlessly across fabrics and the self-clean feature is superb. I can't recommend it enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Replacement Iron

5 stars

Needed to get a replacement iron when my original iron broke. Found this one and was glad I got it. Heats up quickly and irons really well. Great price as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

