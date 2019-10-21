Counter Holly's Food Emporium Cheddar Oat Biscuits 144G

A light, crisp biscuit with a a good texture and b
A light, crisp biscuit with a a good texture and balanced cheddar taste. Very more-ish
Oats (74%), Water, Butter (11%) (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Milk), Cheese Flavouring (4%) [Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Made in the U.K.
144g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1914kJ / 456kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|of which saturates
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|of which sugars
|6.4g
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|2.1g
