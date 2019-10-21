By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Holly's Food Emporium Cheddar Oat Biscuits 144G

4(1)Write a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£1.12/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Cheese Oat Biscuits.
  • Crunchy all butter oat biscuits made with Cheddar sourced from Cornwall & Somerset
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Oats (74%), Water, Butter (11%) (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Milk), Cheese Flavouring (4%) [Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 3373384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

144g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1914kJ / 456kcal
Fat 17.7g
of which saturates8.7g
Carbohydrate58.2g
of which sugars6.4g
Protein12.2g
Salt2.1g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A light, crisp biscuit with a a good texture and b

4 stars

A light, crisp biscuit with a a good texture and balanced cheddar taste. Very more-ish

