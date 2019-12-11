By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G
£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Each biscuit (16.7g) contains
  • Energy346 kJ 83 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheatmeal Biscuits Covered in Dark Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • 45% wheat & wholemeal
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 433g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (39%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Plain Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (9%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 26

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

433g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (16.7g)
Energy (kJ)2071346
(kcal)49583
Fat 24.2g4.0g
of which Saturates 12.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate 60.8g10.1g
of which Sugars 27.6g4.6g
Fibre 4.2g0.7g
Protein 6.0g1.0g
Salt 0.88g0.15g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 26--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G

£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 12 X 25G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here