Yes To Grapefruit Mud Mask 4Ml

Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Mud Mask

Yes to™ brightening your day with grapefruit, vitamin C and pink kaolin clay to enhance your glow while minimizing pores and shine. Yes to™ grapefruit, vitamin C and pink kaolin clay to help boost skin's natural radiance. Grapefruit naturally packed with antioxidants. Also great with breakfast. Vitamin C gives skin a boost of brightness. Good morning sunshine! Pink Kaolin Clay gently exfoliates and cleanses for brighter-looking skin so you can give dull skin the pink slip.

Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components

For dull & uneven skin 95% natural ingredients Formulated without parabens, SLS and silicones

Pack size: 4ML

Vitamin C gives skin a boost of brightness

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Kaolin, Bentonite, Propanediol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Glycerides, Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Seed Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Illite, Montmorillonite, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Limonene

Number of uses

1 single use mask

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage