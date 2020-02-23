We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Yes To Grapefruit Mud Mask 4Ml

Yes To Grapefruit Mud Mask 4Ml

4.1(9)
Write a review

£3.00

£75.00/100ml

Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Mud Mask
Yes to™ brightening your day with grapefruit, vitamin C and pink kaolin clay to enhance your glow while minimizing pores and shine.Yes to™ grapefruit, vitamin C and pink kaolin clay to help boost skin's natural radiance.Grapefruit naturally packed with antioxidants. Also great with breakfast.Vitamin C gives skin a boost of brightness. Good morning sunshine!Pink Kaolin Clay gently exfoliates and cleanses for brighter-looking skin so you can give dull skin the pink slip.
Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components
For dull & uneven skin95% natural ingredientsFormulated without parabens, SLS and silicones
Pack size: 4ML
Vitamin C gives skin a boost of brightness

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Kaolin, Bentonite, Propanediol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Glycerides, Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Seed Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Illite, Montmorillonite, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Limonene

Number of uses

1 single use mask

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsApply a generous amount to clean skin and let it work its brightening magic for 5-10 minutes. (Feel free to lie down and close your eyes too!) Rinse off with water to reveal your glowing, gorgeous complexion.

View all Skincare Face Masks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here