Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G

Yum Yum 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th December 2019 Brilliant smooth mash which is easy to make and filling. It's a great price and goes really NICELY with all sorts. As with all mash it can be flavoured and seasoned, but it's fine without. There are no lumps and there are no grumps. Report

A useful store cupboard staple. 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 I use this as an ingredient in other dishes rather than as a standalone mashed potato. It is quite bland, but absorbs flavours very well. I find it very good in fish cakes using the poaching liquid from the fish and some Tesco thai curry paste. I also find it useful when making fresh mashed potato or twice baked potatoes to just add a spoon or two of these flakes to dry out the mixture which can become very gooey if adding cheese or cream etc. For a crispy top on fresh potato topped pies I sprinkle some over the top before baking. It keeps well in a storage jar. I used it to make duchess potatoes once and it piped well as it was very smooth, but it needed a lot of seasoning. Report

Excellent, for what it intended to be 5 stars A Tesco Customer23rd November 2019 I do not write reviews, loathing as I do, the latest practice of retailers constantly soliciting shoppers to write one, on their latest purchase. I feel obliged to write, however, having started reading same and becoming confused with the disparity between them; some saying ‘brilliant, 5 star’ and other saying ‘rubbish, binned it immediately’. The one that really peaked my interest, was this little group, for Stockwell Instant Mashed Potato. Here then, is my contribution: For the person who may not have the time or space, to store, prepare and cook the perfect mash potato, this item is more than adequate (for adequate, read ‘a very pleasant taste and nice even consistency, once prepared’). As with the humble mash, even my favourite, which is Maris Piper, additional flavouring is obviously required; my own preference being finely chopped spring onion, a slight sprinkling of grated mature cheddar and a few twists of ground pepper. So. For what this item is intended to be, I therefore give it five stars. NB. For the gourmet who considers that this item tastes like wallpaper paste, may I suggest eating some, so that he/she may better reflect on the considerable difference between the two. Also, with a palate that is obviously so much more discerning than most, you may try shopping at specialist shops, i.e.; greengrocers rather than Supermarkets. Report

Wallpaper paste 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th November 2019 Don't waste your money this is horrible stuff infact Wallpaper paste comes to mind. It looks & tastes discusting even when made with milk & butter. I'll stick to Smash in future. Yuk Report

Lazy potato I like! 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th November 2019 Cheap and easy. If it was a lot more expensive I might use tinned instead but never another brand of Instant. For me the taste thats different, because it DOESN'T taste the same as the leading brand that always did tell you that you were being fed instant mash! My method is even more simple than instructed: Put a quarter of the contents into a heat-proof bowl per person, maybe add some salt and pepper, and just add boing water from your kettle. Mash with a fork to make it as stiff or creamy as you like and add more water as necessary. No milk, no microwave, no hob. I can only think the people who have dissed this product were determined not to like it from the outset. If Tesco no longer stocked it I would feel very hard done by! Report

Good for folk who aren't food snobs. 4 stars A Tesco Customer31st October 2019 This was very cheap, and not full of horrible additives like other brands, which is why I bought it for my brexit stash. I decided to try it, thinking it might be horrible, but no, it's not too bad at all. Added own salt but did without added butter which may have improved it even more. Will be buying again, good not to have to peel potatoes! Convenience foods have their uses, and are not to be sniffed at. Report

I use this for cottage pie and fish pie, it is ver 4 stars A Tesco Customer31st October 2019 I use this for cottage pie and fish pie, it is very good with grated cheese on top. A must have in the cupboard. Report

Awesome 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th October 2019 This stuff is great, no idea why it has such awful reviews. Its true its not mostly palm oil (like other brands) but thats a plus, you can add your own not rain destroying oil or butter. Its good its not jammed full of salt (like some other brands) as then you can add what you want yourself and not have to put up with over salted stuff. I make it up with soya milk and sometimes add nutritional yeast or cheese. Report

Stay away from it 1 stars A Tesco Customer21st October 2019 Yes, it's cheap, but it doesn't taste anything. We tried every way of making / improving it (butter, milk, hot etc) but nothing helps. Report