Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G

3(15)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G
£ 0.29
£0.24/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy570kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Dried instant mashed potato flakes.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  Pack size: 120g
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Colour (Curcumin), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Pour 175ml of semi-skimmed milk and 525ml of water into a large microwaveable bowl. Empty the sachet of potato into the bowl and stir briskly with a fork until the mash is smooth. Place the bowl onto a microwaveable plate and heat on full power 800W 5 minutes 30 seconds / 900W 5 minutes. Stir halfway through the cooking time. Allow to stand for 1 minute, then stir and serve.
800W 5 ½ mins,
900W 5 mins,

Hob
Instructions: Pour 175ml of semi-skimmed milk and 525ml of water into a medium saucepan over a medium heat and bring to the boil. Pour the boiling liquid into a large heatproof bowl and empty the sachet of potato into the bowl and stir briskly with a fork until the mash is smooth.
Time: 10 mins

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • This pack makes approximately 800g of mashed potato (4 servings) when prepared with water and milk as instructed. For a vegan alternative replace milk with a plant bsed milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 pf a pack (200g)
Energy285kJ / 67kcal570kJ / 135kcal
Fat0.6g1.2g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate12.6g25.2g
Sugars1.4g2.8g
Fibre2.1g4.2g
Protein1.9g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
When prepared according to instructions.--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum Yum

5 stars

Brilliant smooth mash which is easy to make and filling. It's a great price and goes really NICELY with all sorts. As with all mash it can be flavoured and seasoned, but it's fine without. There are no lumps and there are no grumps.

A useful store cupboard staple.

5 stars

I use this as an ingredient in other dishes rather than as a standalone mashed potato. It is quite bland, but absorbs flavours very well. I find it very good in fish cakes using the poaching liquid from the fish and some Tesco thai curry paste. I also find it useful when making fresh mashed potato or twice baked potatoes to just add a spoon or two of these flakes to dry out the mixture which can become very gooey if adding cheese or cream etc. For a crispy top on fresh potato topped pies I sprinkle some over the top before baking. It keeps well in a storage jar. I used it to make duchess potatoes once and it piped well as it was very smooth, but it needed a lot of seasoning.

Excellent, for what it intended to be

5 stars

I do not write reviews, loathing as I do, the latest practice of retailers constantly soliciting shoppers to write one, on their latest purchase. I feel obliged to write, however, having started reading same and becoming confused with the disparity between them; some saying ‘brilliant, 5 star’ and other saying ‘rubbish, binned it immediately’. The one that really peaked my interest, was this little group, for Stockwell Instant Mashed Potato. Here then, is my contribution: For the person who may not have the time or space, to store, prepare and cook the perfect mash potato, this item is more than adequate (for adequate, read ‘a very pleasant taste and nice even consistency, once prepared’). As with the humble mash, even my favourite, which is Maris Piper, additional flavouring is obviously required; my own preference being finely chopped spring onion, a slight sprinkling of grated mature cheddar and a few twists of ground pepper. So. For what this item is intended to be, I therefore give it five stars. NB. For the gourmet who considers that this item tastes like wallpaper paste, may I suggest eating some, so that he/she may better reflect on the considerable difference between the two. Also, with a palate that is obviously so much more discerning than most, you may try shopping at specialist shops, i.e.; greengrocers rather than Supermarkets.

Wallpaper paste

1 stars

Don't waste your money this is horrible stuff infact Wallpaper paste comes to mind. It looks & tastes discusting even when made with milk & butter. I'll stick to Smash in future. Yuk

Lazy potato I like!

5 stars

Cheap and easy. If it was a lot more expensive I might use tinned instead but never another brand of Instant. For me the taste thats different, because it DOESN'T taste the same as the leading brand that always did tell you that you were being fed instant mash! My method is even more simple than instructed: Put a quarter of the contents into a heat-proof bowl per person, maybe add some salt and pepper, and just add boing water from your kettle. Mash with a fork to make it as stiff or creamy as you like and add more water as necessary. No milk, no microwave, no hob. I can only think the people who have dissed this product were determined not to like it from the outset. If Tesco no longer stocked it I would feel very hard done by!

Good for folk who aren't food snobs.

4 stars

This was very cheap, and not full of horrible additives like other brands, which is why I bought it for my brexit stash. I decided to try it, thinking it might be horrible, but no, it's not too bad at all. Added own salt but did without added butter which may have improved it even more. Will be buying again, good not to have to peel potatoes! Convenience foods have their uses, and are not to be sniffed at.

I use this for cottage pie and fish pie, it is ver

4 stars

I use this for cottage pie and fish pie, it is very good with grated cheese on top. A must have in the cupboard.

Awesome

5 stars

This stuff is great, no idea why it has such awful reviews. Its true its not mostly palm oil (like other brands) but thats a plus, you can add your own not rain destroying oil or butter. Its good its not jammed full of salt (like some other brands) as then you can add what you want yourself and not have to put up with over salted stuff. I make it up with soya milk and sometimes add nutritional yeast or cheese.

Stay away from it

1 stars

Yes, it's cheap, but it doesn't taste anything. We tried every way of making / improving it (butter, milk, hot etc) but nothing helps.

Honestly... It was horrible. I wouldn't even give

1 stars

Honestly... It was horrible. I wouldn't even give it to my dog.. It went straight in the bin. Uchyfi.... It doesn't even deserve 1⭐

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

