Sol. Lager Beer 650Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Sol is the authentic Mexican beer, born in 1899 in Orizba, near the highest point in Mexico. The original brewer discovered a refreshing and light recipe that is still used to this day. Rays of sunlight peeped through the breweries roof onto the transparent bottle inspiring the name Sol, in honour of the sun. Sol uses special light resistant hops that preserve the refreshing taste even on the sunniest of days.
- Great for all occasions, Sol is a light and refreshing golden pilsner style beer with a fresh and lemony finish. Enjoy Sol with Mexican food and at BBQs, served chilled with a wedge of lime.
- Contains 1 individual 650ml bottle
- Pack size: 650ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.7
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
- Put a lime wedge in the top of the bottle and it's the perfect BBQ accompaniment.
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Moctezuma Brewing Co.
- Cerveceria Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma,
- S.A. de C.V.,
- Monterrey,
- Mexico.
Importer address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Consumer care e-mail: sol@solbeer.co.uk or call: 0345 030 3281
- http://www.sol.com/gb
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|154kJ/37kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019