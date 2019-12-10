By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sol. Lager Beer 650Ml

£ 2.00
£3.08/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Sol is the authentic Mexican beer, born in 1899 in Orizba, near the highest point in Mexico. The original brewer discovered a refreshing and light recipe that is still used to this day. Rays of sunlight peeped through the breweries roof onto the transparent bottle inspiring the name Sol, in honour of the sun. Sol uses special light resistant hops that preserve the refreshing taste even on the sunniest of days.
  • Great for all occasions, Sol is a light and refreshing golden pilsner style beer with a fresh and lemony finish. Enjoy Sol with Mexican food and at BBQs, served chilled with a wedge of lime.
  • Contains 1 individual 650ml bottle
  • Pack size: 650ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.7

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.
  • Put a lime wedge in the top of the bottle and it's the perfect BBQ accompaniment.

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Moctezuma Brewing Co.
  • Cerveceria Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma,
  • S.A. de C.V.,
  • Monterrey,
  • Mexico.

Importer address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Consumer care e-mail: sol@solbeer.co.uk or call: 0345 030 3281
  • http://www.sol.com/gb

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy154kJ/37kcal

