Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 6 X 330Ml

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 6 X 330Ml
£ 6.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium World Lager
  • This is the ®Original Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. Nature's choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used. Selected as America's Best in 1893
  • This distinctive brew with a refreshing flavour is brewed with Styrian hops, selected grains and 2-Row Pale Malt. Bright in colour with light amber highlights and a complex and delicate hops aroma. Its tasty and delicate palate is characterized by the light roasted cereal which produces a very refreshing and smooth flow.
  • Established in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon is renowned for being individual and true to its roots. It is owned by America's largest independent brewery and its multi-award winning taste, heritage and subversive character has made it a firm favourite across the US.
  • Established in Milwaukee 1844
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Malt, Select Grains, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Tasting Notes

  This distinctive brew with a refreshing flavour is brewed with Styrian hops, selected grains and 2-Row Pale Malt. Bright in colour with light amber highlights and a complex and delicate hops aroma. Its tasty and delicate palate is characterized by the light roasted cereal which produces a very refreshing and smooth flow

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving temp 5°C to 7°C

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • C&C Group,
  • Keeper Road,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Distributor address

  • C&C Group,
  • Keeper Road,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • C&C Group,
  • Keeper Road,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml Contains:Each Can (330ml) Contains:
Energy 171kJ/41kcal565kJ/35kcal
6.75% of your guideline daily amount--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --

More crisp than Bud. One of the USAs better lager

More crisp than Bud. One of the USAs better lager beers.

