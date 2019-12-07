Tesco 30% Protein Penne Pasta 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Per 170g
  • Energy1273kJ 301kcal
    15%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 749kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta made with durum wheat semolina, wheat gluten, wheat germ, spelt flour, barley flour, oat fibre.
  • MADE IN ITALY With twice the protein as standard pasta
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Wheatgerm, Spelt Flour, Barley Flour, Oat Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 11-13 mins
Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 11-13 minutes, drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g**
Energy749kJ / 177kcal1273kJ / 301kcal
Fat1.4g2.4g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate25.1g42.6g
Sugars0.7g1.2g
Fibre4.8g8.2g
Protein13.7g23.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
**75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Good product but MUCH preferred the Fusilli!

The fusilli was nice but this replacement is too rubbery

Best protein discovery

5 stars

Normally when I'm trying to lose fat/get lean I always had to cut out pasta completely because it wouldn't fit into my marcos very easily but at the moment I use this and its literally the best high protein discovery for me. It taste kind of similar to brown pasta. I have it for lunch on a weight training day and it keeps me full of energy :) LOVE IT!!!

Replaced but not better

1 stars

Have always previously used and enjoyed the protein fusilli in my pasta bake only to find it's been replaced by Protein Penne. Tried this for the first time this evening and hated it. It was rubbery and tasteless . Please bring back the fusilli.

