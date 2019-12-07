Tesco 30% Protein Penne Pasta 250G

Good product but MUCH preferred the Fusilli!
The fusilli was nice but this replacement is too rubbery
Best protein discovery
Normally when I'm trying to lose fat/get lean I always had to cut out pasta completely because it wouldn't fit into my marcos very easily but at the moment I use this and its literally the best high protein discovery for me. It taste kind of similar to brown pasta. I have it for lunch on a weight training day and it keeps me full of energy :) LOVE IT!!!
Replaced but not better
Have always previously used and enjoyed the protein fusilli in my pasta bake only to find it's been replaced by Protein Penne. Tried this for the first time this evening and hated it. It was rubbery and tasteless . Please bring back the fusilli.