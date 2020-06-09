By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vivera 2 Veggie Burger 200G

4.5(7)Write a review
Vivera 2 Veggie Burger 200G
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g
Per 100 g
  • Energy675 kJ 161 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 675 kJ / 161 kcal

Product Description

  • Plant-based seasoned burger made from rehydrated soya and wheat protein. This product contains added iron and vitamin B12.
  • Change the World
  • Bite by Bite
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Burger to the rescue
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Prepared to a vegans recipe
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya and Wheat Protein* [72%], Red Onion, Sunflower Oil, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Potato Starch, Vinegar, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spices, Sea Salt, Onion, Potato Fibres, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Onion Extract, Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *These ingredients are not only from the Netherlands, but also from other EU and non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg., Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5 °C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven at 225 °C: approx. 10 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry on medium: approx. 6 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for BBQ.
  • Please cook me before eating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Vivera B.V.,
  Handelsweg 9,
  7451 PJ Holten,
  The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.
  vivera.com / info@vivera.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI per 100 g*
Energy 675 kJ / 161 kcal8 %
Fat 5.1 g7 %
of which saturates 0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrates 8.9 g3 %
of which sugars 1.8 g2 %
Dietary fibre 6.0 g-
Protein 17 g34 %
Salt 1.3 g22 %
Iron 2.1 mg (15 %**)-
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15 %**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**= Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wasn’t keen on these which was surprising as Viver

3 stars

Wasn’t keen on these which was surprising as Viverá do so many quality products that I love! Found the texture quite tough compared to other vegan burgers and the taste reminded me of the old veggie/vegan burgers that were on the shelves many years ago before the wonders of beyond meat and meatless farm. The taste just wasn’t quite right. I wouldn’t buy again personally. A shame as I’ve enjoyed so many of their other products.

Bring this back!

5 stars

Best vegetarian burger I've tried. Please restock these Tesco!!

It's ok.

4 stars

I enjoy the way this burger toasts so nicely on the outside. The flavor is fine, but I wouldn't highly recommend it.

YUM

5 stars

Wow, finally a veggie burger you can put in bread and barely know it isn't meat !! A good step forward ,i guess now you need to replace the soya with pea protein to be perfect , five stars

really delicious

5 stars

really delicious

Flavour and protein in one!

5 stars

Gorgeous meat substitute! Lovely flavour and good amount of protein.

Superb taste and texture

5 stars

I love these burgers I have fancied a burger for a long time, and have tasted other vegan burgers, but they just didn't taste right, but I'm happy to say these have hit the spot just nicely, they have a nice taste and a good texture, I have always had problems eating food that looks like meat, but I'm glad I tried these and will definitely buy again and again

