Vivera 2 Veggie Burger 200G

Wasn’t keen on these which was surprising as Viverá do so many quality products that I love! Found the texture quite tough compared to other vegan burgers and the taste reminded me of the old veggie/vegan burgers that were on the shelves many years ago before the wonders of beyond meat and meatless farm. The taste just wasn’t quite right. I wouldn’t buy again personally. A shame as I’ve enjoyed so many of their other products.
Bring this back!
Best vegetarian burger I've tried. Please restock these Tesco!!
It's ok.
I enjoy the way this burger toasts so nicely on the outside. The flavor is fine, but I wouldn't highly recommend it.
YUM
Wow, finally a veggie burger you can put in bread and barely know it isn't meat !! A good step forward ,i guess now you need to replace the soya with pea protein to be perfect , five stars
really delicious
Flavour and protein in one!
Gorgeous meat substitute! Lovely flavour and good amount of protein.
Superb taste and texture
I love these burgers I have fancied a burger for a long time, and have tasted other vegan burgers, but they just didn't taste right, but I'm happy to say these have hit the spot just nicely, they have a nice taste and a good texture, I have always had problems eating food that looks like meat, but I'm glad I tried these and will definitely buy again and again