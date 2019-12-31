Maggi 2 Minute Vegetable Atta Noodles 75G

Yummy
Deliciously spicy masala taste. very good value as well
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477 kJ
Noodles: Whole Wheat Flour (53%), Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavour Sachet: Vegetables (Onion, Green Bean (5.4%), Carrot (5.4%), Pea (6.3%), Garlic), Soya Flour, Sugar, Herb and Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Aniseed, Anise, Black Pepper, Ginger (5%), Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove, Chilli Pepper (2.6%)), Maltodextrin, Salt, Ground Noodles* (with Gluten), Colour (Caramel), Flavour Enhancers (Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Palm), Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (with Soya), Flavouring
Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see side of pack
Product of India
Makes one serving
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g**
|Per serving**
|%RI*
|Energy
|477 kJ
|1425 kJ
|114 kcal
|340 kcal
|17%
|Fat
|4.2g
|12.5g
|18%
|of which: saturates
|1.9g
|5.6g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|45.5g
|18%
|of which: sugars
|0.7g
|2.1g
|2%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|9.0g
|18%
|Salt
|0.66g
|1.99g
|33%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|**Pack + 225ml water; used as basis for per 100g
|Makes one serving
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
