Maggi 2 Minute Vegetable Atta Noodles 75G

5(1)Write a review
Maggi 2 Minute Vegetable Atta Noodles 75G
£ 0.50
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each pack** contains
  • Energy1425kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.99g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477 kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Noodles Masala
  • Made from wholegrain
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Whole Wheat Flour (53%), Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Stabilisers (Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavour Sachet: Vegetables (Onion, Green Bean (5.4%), Carrot (5.4%), Pea (6.3%), Garlic), Soya Flour, Sugar, Herb and Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Aniseed, Anise, Black Pepper, Ginger (5%), Cardamom, Nutmeg, Clove, Chilli Pepper (2.6%)), Maltodextrin, Salt, Ground Noodles* (with Gluten), Colour (Caramel), Flavour Enhancers (Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Palm), Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (with Soya), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see side of pack

Produce of

Product of India

Preparation and Usage

  • For one of your 5 a day, add 80g of veg when cooking†
  • †Break the Noodle cake into four parts.
  • Add Noodles and Flavour sachet to 225ml of boiling water.
  • Cook for 3 minutes in an open pan. Stir occasionally. Do not drain remaining water.

Number of uses

Makes one serving

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to Talk
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g**Per serving**%RI*
Energy477 kJ1425 kJ
-114 kcal340 kcal17%
Fat4.2g12.5g18%
of which: saturates1.9g5.6g28%
Carbohydrate15.2g45.5g18%
of which: sugars0.7g2.1g2%
Fibre1.5g4.5g-
Protein3.0g9.0g18%
Salt0.66g1.99g33%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Pack + 225ml water; used as basis for per 100g---
Makes one serving---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Deliciously spicy masala taste. very good value as well

