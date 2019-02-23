By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco German Peppered Salami 110G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco German Peppered Salami 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g
3 slices
  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • A lightly smoked pork German salami coated with crushed black peppercorns.
  • Made in Germany Select cuts of pork smoked over beechwood, coated in black peppercorns Our German salami is made by a family run company that has been producing salami for three generations dating back to 1931. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the salami to develop.
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1240kJ / 299kcal372kJ / 90kcal
Fat23.2g7.0g
Saturates9.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein21.6g6.5g
Salt3.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

