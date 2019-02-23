Tesco German Peppered Salami 110G

- Energy372kJ 90kcal5%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 299kcal
Product Description
- A lightly smoked pork German salami coated with crushed black peppercorns.
- Made in Germany Select cuts of pork smoked over beechwood, coated in black peppercorns Our German salami is made by a family run company that has been producing salami for three generations dating back to 1931. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the salami to develop.
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Black Peppercorns (1.5%), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Garlic, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Germany, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1240kJ / 299kcal
|372kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|21.6g
|6.5g
|Salt
|3.7g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 3 servings.
|-
|-
