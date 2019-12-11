E.Wedel Krowka Milky Fudge 250G

Product Description
- Milky Fudge
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk (14%), Butter (4%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Product contains ~ 22 portions (candies) x ~ 11,3 g
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|11,3 g
|%* / 11,3 g
|*
|Energy
|1659 kJ
|187 kJ
|2,2 %
|8 400 kJ
|-
|393 kcal
|44 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|7,7 g
|0,9 g
|1,3 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|5,0 g
|0,6 g
|3,0 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|8,7 g
|3,3 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|65 g
|7,3 g
|8,1 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3,7 g
|0,4 g
|0,8 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,02 g
|0,3 %
|6 g
|Product contains ~ 22 portions (candies) x ~ 11,3 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019