E.Wedel Krowka Milky Fudge 250G

E.Wedel Krowka Milky Fudge 250G
£ 1.70
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Milky Fudge
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk (14%), Butter (4%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Product contains ~ 22 portions (candies) x ~ 11,3 g

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g11,3 g%* / 11,3 g*
Energy 1659 kJ187 kJ2,2 %8 400 kJ
-393 kcal44 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 7,7 g0,9 g1,3 %70 g
of which saturates 5,0 g0,6 g3,0 %20 g
Carbohydrate 77 g8,7 g3,3 %260 g
of which sugars 65 g7,3 g8,1 %90 g
Fibre 0 g0 g--
Protein 3,7 g0,4 g0,8 %50 g
Salt 0,14 g0,02 g0,3 %6 g
Product contains ~ 22 portions (candies) x ~ 11,3 g----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

