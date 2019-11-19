Sharp's Doom Bar Mini Keg 5 Litre

Great on day one only. Day 2 bit of a write off. D
Great on day one only. Day 2 bit of a write off. Day 3 bin. Lovely beer but ideally drink on day one
tastes great, much better than from a bottle
Tastes fantastic, so much better than out of the bottle, like beer from a hand pull pump in a pub at home. The mini keg tap and vent are rubbish though. Even after using the tap a few times [more times than instructed], beer came out the vent when first opened. When the vent was open beer dribbled out the tap really slowly from 1/2 full down - resorted to taking a big breath in and blowing through the vent to speed things up. Said use by 3 days, tasted fine on 3rd day so suspect will last longer than 3 days if you want.