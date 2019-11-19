Sharp's Doom Bar Mini Keg 5 Litre

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Doom Bar Amber Ale
  • Aroma: spicy resinous hop, sweet roasted malts.
  • Taste: balanced, succulent dried fruit, lightly roasted malt.
  • Finish: moreish, subtle bitterness.
  • Serve: tastes best chilled.
  • Food Pairing: great with battered seafood like calamari, grilled white fish or pork, also great with Sunday roasts.
  • At the mouth of the Camel Estuary in Rock, Cornwall, lies the treacherous Doom Bar sandbank, the inspiration for this balanced and moreish amber ale.
  • The sandbank is revered as a formidable nautical challenge that should be approached with respect and navigated with skill.
  • Doom Bar is a perfectly balanced beer combining subtle yet complex flavours, Doom Bar is both satisfying and deliciously moreish.
  • Awards: Brussels Beer Challenge - Pale & Amber Ale - Bitter Bronze 2013 & 2015, International Beer Challenge Bronze (Design and Packaging) 2014, Taste of the West Award Bronze 2013, Taste of the West Award Silver 2014
  • Sharp's award-winning portfolio is united by delicious moreish character and brewed with passion, precision and expertise to ensure every drop of beer is as good as the last.
  • Established in 1994 at Rock on Cornwall's North Atlantic coast, Sharp's Brewery strives to raise the bar for British brewing by producing exceptional beer for the enjoyment of all.
  • Pack size: 5000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Doom Bar is a perfectly balanced beer combining subtle yet complex flavours. Doom Bar is both satisfying and deliciously moreish. Aroma: spicy resinous hop, sweet roasted malts. Taste: balanced, succulent dried fruit, lightly roasted malt. Finish: moreish, subtle bitterness

ABV

4.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best stored in a cool place.Consumed within 3 days of opening For Best Before End: See Top of Keg.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: tastes best chilled.
  • Food Pairing: great with battered seafood like calamari, grilled white fish or pork, also great with Sunday roasts.

Name and address

  • Brewed in Burton-on-Trent in partnership with Molson Coors
  • Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
  • Rock,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL27 6NU.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

5l ℮

Great on day one only. Day 2 bit of a write off. D

3 stars

Great on day one only. Day 2 bit of a write off. Day 3 bin. Lovely beer but ideally drink on day one

tastes great, much better than from a bottle

5 stars

Tastes fantastic, so much better than out of the bottle, like beer from a hand pull pump in a pub at home. The mini keg tap and vent are rubbish though. Even after using the tap a few times [more times than instructed], beer came out the vent when first opened. When the vent was open beer dribbled out the tap really slowly from 1/2 full down - resorted to taking a big breath in and blowing through the vent to speed things up. Said use by 3 days, tasted fine on 3rd day so suspect will last longer than 3 days if you want.

