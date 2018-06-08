By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's House Dressing 210Ml

Product Description

  • Salad dressing with parsley and chives
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of new Hellmann’s Classic House salad dressing. Crafted using a combination of free range egg yolk, chives and cider vinegar. Hellmann’s Classic House salad dressing is the perfect accompaniment for your Garden Salad. Our delicious Classic House dressing is made with natural ingredients, is Gluten free and is suitable for vegetarians. Making it the ultimate dressing for your salads this summer! Keep a bottle of Hellmann’s Classic House dressing on hand to transform your everyday salads from simple to spectacular. Or make our dressing the statement piece of your salads at BBQ’s or Family dinners.
  • If you love our Classic House dressing, why not try our full range of salad dressings including classic favourites, with a twist, such as, Honey and Mustard, Thousand Island and Caesar with Smoked Garlic. Plus, new for 2018, our exiting Coconut and Lime and Sesame and Soy dressings. For a lighter salad why not try our Fat Free Dressing. Head to our website www.Hellmanns.co.uk for exciting recipe inspiration across our salad dressing range. You can also take a look at our broad Hellmann’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for BBQ’s, wraps, sandwiches and much more!
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of Hellmann’s new Classic House salad dressing
  • Hellmann’s Classic House salad dressing is perfect to transform your Garden salad from simple to spectacular
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Gluten Free
  • Why not try our range of salad dressings including classic favourites such as Caesar with Smoked Garlic, Honey and Mustard and Thousand Island, plus new for 2018, Coconut and Lime and Sesame and Soy
  • Pack size: 210ML

Information

Ingredients

water, rapeseed oil, cider vinegar (cider vinegar, concentrated apple must), cornflour, free range EGG yolk, salt, chives (0.2%), parsley (0.1%), thickener (guar gum), MUSTARD essential oil. May contain sesame

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Sesame

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

210 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1064 kJ160 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)254 kcal38 kcal2%
Fat (g)26 g3.9 g6%
of which saturates (g)2.1 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)5.7 g0.9 g1%
of which sugars (g)2.4 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.22 g4%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 15 ml. ( Pack contains 14 portions )---

The perfect fridge product

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Hellmann's Classic House Salad Dressing has a delicious creamy flavour yet a nice zingy tang, I would describe it as light ranch style dressing. Unlike a lot of other salad dressings this one goes with so much - sandwiches, jacket potatoes, roasted vegetables, meat, fish and of course salad! It’s the perfect product to have in the fridge. The bottle itself looks appealing, it’s a good size to store and when it’s re-sealed it doesn’t leak so it can be stored on its side in the fridge or in a picnic box - perfect for summer! The only thing I found was that the pourer wasn’t overly suitable for the smoothness of the dressing, it came out really fast meaning there was a bit of wastage on the first use (after I realised the flaw I was more cautious!) Overall I’m really impressed; it’s made with natural ingredients, has free range eggs in it, it’s gluten free, suitable for vegetarians. Its also quite low in calories so you can enjoy the dressing without guilt if you’re trying to eat healthier. I will definitely be re-purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic House Dressing

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Initially I didn't like the taste of this too much, my first taste was a dab on the finger tip though. When I added it to my salad however it took on a whole new taste that I actually quite liked! Good texture / thickness, nice and creamy taste. I thought, this can't just be for salad right? So I tried it with many other food types, dip for chicken strips, on the side for chips, even sploshed over a vegetable whole food roast. It's very nice as a food accompnament and not just for salad. Recommend that you give it a try if you fancy something different to your normal condiments. Oh, and it's also nice with a salad! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make your salad a winner

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have given this new dressing from Hellmann’s top marks. I have used it for 3 meals now and can give a fair review: TASTE obviously most important in any dressing is the flavour ! This packs a punch and is quite salty which I love. Has a nice zing to it also. TEXTURE Smooth and creamy - what more can you want ? If you like hellmanns mayo you are in for a winner The main reason I love the dressing is the calorie content. As someone following a low calorie diet, this dressing comes in at just 32 cals per portion which is better than most low fat ones that have no flavour. Overall if you want a dressing that is full of flavour, has a creamy texture and low Calorie - this is for you. It’s on my shopping list :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice all round salad dressing

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I really enjoyed this dressing subtle in taste but amazing over a salad! Was also nice with potatoes on a salad I would recommend this! Consisitancey was also nice and not slimy or too runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic Creamy Classic

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Great Creamy dressing in a sandwich, on a burger or just over a lovely crisp salad! This will definetly be sauce on my shopping list this summer!! Great for dining alfresco with its plastic bottle designed with non spill pouring lid! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's Classic House Salad Dressing

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

We tried it salad dressing bottle looks very nice smells freah ,nice creamy consistency, I dont say I liked it ,taste is bit disappointment for me but my kids liked the taste of tang from vinegar, for me and my husband need to separately seining our salad overall ok for us , I can say not for me. People who wants mild taste for their salad, this works fine but this is not for me . I won't be buying it afraid . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

I try this salad dressing with my summer vegetable salad. If you looked for ingredients, there sound very good, all natural. But taste is just disappointment for me. Dressing is less flavor, I need separately seasoning my salad. I doesnt feel any additional flavor with this dressing, most you feel just vinegar. For me this dressing is alright, it will not spoil the taste of salad, but cant expect too much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and fresh

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

What a way to jazz up my boring Rabbit food lunch. I thought it would be similar to other dressings and be dull but it was fresh with just the tight amount of zing to bring my salad alive. I sometimes struggle to eat a salad even if hungry due to the lack of flavour but that's has now changed. It's the perfect accompaniment for a salad during these summer days and has a cooling feeling whilst sending your taste buds on a journey. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic rating

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I think this has a very nice taste I used it along with a bbq and everyone commented on how tasty it was and even asked where they could get it. A very tasty treat to make a simple salad into something more tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmanns salad dressing

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I’m not normally a fan of salad dressing however I found this product wasn’t too strong in flavour in fact it was very creamy and light with a sight tang. It definitely made my bland salad a lot nicer. If I saw it in a shop I would consider buying it again as the product was smooth, easy to pour, simple to store and reusable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

