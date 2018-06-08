Hellmann's House Dressing 210Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The perfect fridge product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2018 Hellmann's Classic House Salad Dressing has a delicious creamy flavour yet a nice zingy tang, I would describe it as light ranch style dressing. Unlike a lot of other salad dressings this one goes with so much - sandwiches, jacket potatoes, roasted vegetables, meat, fish and of course salad! It’s the perfect product to have in the fridge. The bottle itself looks appealing, it’s a good size to store and when it’s re-sealed it doesn’t leak so it can be stored on its side in the fridge or in a picnic box - perfect for summer! The only thing I found was that the pourer wasn’t overly suitable for the smoothness of the dressing, it came out really fast meaning there was a bit of wastage on the first use (after I realised the flaw I was more cautious!) Overall I’m really impressed; it’s made with natural ingredients, has free range eggs in it, it’s gluten free, suitable for vegetarians. Its also quite low in calories so you can enjoy the dressing without guilt if you’re trying to eat healthier. I will definitely be re-purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic House Dressing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th June 2018 Initially I didn't like the taste of this too much, my first taste was a dab on the finger tip though. When I added it to my salad however it took on a whole new taste that I actually quite liked! Good texture / thickness, nice and creamy taste. I thought, this can't just be for salad right? So I tried it with many other food types, dip for chicken strips, on the side for chips, even sploshed over a vegetable whole food roast. It's very nice as a food accompnament and not just for salad. Recommend that you give it a try if you fancy something different to your normal condiments. Oh, and it's also nice with a salad! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make your salad a winner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th June 2018 I have given this new dressing from Hellmann’s top marks. I have used it for 3 meals now and can give a fair review: TASTE obviously most important in any dressing is the flavour ! This packs a punch and is quite salty which I love. Has a nice zing to it also. TEXTURE Smooth and creamy - what more can you want ? If you like hellmanns mayo you are in for a winner The main reason I love the dressing is the calorie content. As someone following a low calorie diet, this dressing comes in at just 32 cals per portion which is better than most low fat ones that have no flavour. Overall if you want a dressing that is full of flavour, has a creamy texture and low Calorie - this is for you. It’s on my shopping list :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice all round salad dressing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th June 2018 I really enjoyed this dressing subtle in taste but amazing over a salad! Was also nice with potatoes on a salad I would recommend this! Consisitancey was also nice and not slimy or too runny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic Creamy Classic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st May 2018 Great Creamy dressing in a sandwich, on a burger or just over a lovely crisp salad! This will definetly be sauce on my shopping list this summer!! Great for dining alfresco with its plastic bottle designed with non spill pouring lid! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's Classic House Salad Dressing 3 stars Review from unilever.com 30th May 2018 We tried it salad dressing bottle looks very nice smells freah ,nice creamy consistency, I dont say I liked it ,taste is bit disappointment for me but my kids liked the taste of tang from vinegar, for me and my husband need to separately seining our salad overall ok for us , I can say not for me. People who wants mild taste for their salad, this works fine but this is not for me . I won't be buying it afraid . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special 2 stars Review from unilever.com 29th May 2018 I try this salad dressing with my summer vegetable salad. If you looked for ingredients, there sound very good, all natural. But taste is just disappointment for me. Dressing is less flavor, I need separately seasoning my salad. I doesnt feel any additional flavor with this dressing, most you feel just vinegar. For me this dressing is alright, it will not spoil the taste of salad, but cant expect too much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th May 2018 What a way to jazz up my boring Rabbit food lunch. I thought it would be similar to other dressings and be dull but it was fresh with just the tight amount of zing to bring my salad alive. I sometimes struggle to eat a salad even if hungry due to the lack of flavour but that's has now changed. It's the perfect accompaniment for a salad during these summer days and has a cooling feeling whilst sending your taste buds on a journey. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Classic rating 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th May 2018 I think this has a very nice taste I used it along with a bbq and everyone commented on how tasty it was and even asked where they could get it. A very tasty treat to make a simple salad into something more tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]