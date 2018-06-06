Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very pleasant surprise! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th June 2018 I don’t usually use salad dressings so this was a first for me, but I think I could be a bit of a convert now! The packaging is pretty funky and I like that you can see the product through the bottle and the label doesn’t take up too much space. It has a really nice consistency and pours really well onto salads. The flavour is actually really nice and has a little kick from the chilli. It is quite sweet and the only reason I knocked a star off but paired with something like rocket, it balances out quite nicely. Overall a great product with a great taste, ive got to say, I’m converted to salad dressings!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty tasty and very healthy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th May 2018 Summer is coming and I was very happy to have received this for all the salads I'm going to make! The taste was nice and definitely not watery like some other fat-free versions of salad dressings, although I have to say the taste is a little on the sweet side, which is nice but just not what I'm used to. Great blend of herbs and peppers, and definitely enhances the flavour of both vegetables (carrots, cherry tomatoes, etc.) and meats (grilled chicken) in the salad. I also really liked the colour (I know it's odd, but it's a nice summery colour). Would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmm yummy - delicious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th May 2018 I tried the new Hellmann’s Dressing and have to say I wasn’t disappointed. I started off with just a very basic salad and it in enganced it tremendously. It had a really fresh, tangy taste that made even the dullest of salads enjoyable. It had a really good blend of peppers and herbs and was not oily or vinegary at all. I tried it with a greek salad and also a chicken salad and in both cases it enhanced all the flavours. Will definitely be buying it again and recommending it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brightens up a salad 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th May 2018 Only ever eat salad if I buy dressings for them, love balsamic usually, this is nice and sweet and the kiddies both tried it and loved it too. Will definitely buy it again. Great product and now I have tried it I will definitely add it to my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enchantedchez 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd May 2018 We have tried the Hellmann's Fat Free Salad Dressing with a few things it is nicer then most vinaigrette dressings it is sweeter then i expected works well at a Bbq my children enjiyed it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This got the kids eating salad! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd May 2018 When I first opened the bottle, I have to admit I struggled to pull the tab off the lid so had to get my husband to open it for me. However, I felt that the dressing tasted yummy and went really well with my salad. My 3 young children (aged 3, 5 and 7) saw the bottle and asked what it was and wanted to smell it. Now, my children do not eat salad yet were happy to try some salad again using the dressing and really liked it, so much so that they each had a plate full of salad. This made the dressing a winner for me and I will definitely be buying it again for the whole family to enjoy. Anything that gets my children eating salad gets the thumbs up from me. (I would prefer it though if it had slightly less sugar in it). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bit like sweet chilli sauce 3 stars Review from unilever.com 21st May 2018 I have tried this Hellmann's Fat Free Salad Dressing with salads and baked potatoes. It's quite a runny/watery dressing and pours quickly. I tried to splash it on my salad but it just poured out. It has quite a tangy vinegar taste, I found it also be taste very much like a sweet chilli pouring sauce with a vinegary taste and less sticky. I like that it is fat free but I would have preferred a more creamy sauce. I wouldn't but it personally but i would recommend to others who want a healthier option of dressing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans fat free salad dressing. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st May 2018 This salad dressing is a tasty fat free alternative to my usual brand. It made my salad more exciting and tasty. I will pick up another bottle soon and will be sure to tell others how tasty it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Odd texture and artificial tasting 2 stars Review from unilever.com 21st May 2018 I think the first thing that struck me about this dressing is the texture – it’s a little bit like jelly. Maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be so that it has more coverage whilst at the same time delivering flavour? In order to really try it I put quite a dollop on so it wasn’t a particularly pleasing texture. The flavour itself is a little artificial. I should note that I’m pregnant and my taste buds have been slightly affected. When I asked my husband what he thought he said “it’s ok” – nothing that we would go for again though. I much preferred my salad either with nothing at all on or a crack of black pepper, very light drizzle of honey (less than half a teaspoon) and a spray of balsamic vinegar as an alternate low calorie option. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]