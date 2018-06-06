By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml

Hellmann's Fat Free Dressing 210Ml
Product Description

  • Fat free vinaigrette with red pepper and herbs
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of Hellmann’s Fat Free salad dressing. Crafted using a combination of herbs, garlic and red peppers, Hellmann’s Fat Free salad dressing is the perfect accompaniment for your Greek salad. Our completely Fat Free dressing also has no artificial flavours, preservatives or colours and is suitable for Vegans. Making it the ultimate dressing for your salads this summer!
  • Keep a bottle of Hellmann’s Fat Free salad dressing on hand to transform your everyday salads from simple to spectacular. Or make our dressing the statement piece of your salads at BBQ’s or Family dinners. Whatever the occasion Hellmann’s Fat Free dressing is sure to add flavour to your salads, without the addition of unwanted fat and preservatives. If you love our Fat Free dressing, why not try our full range of salad dressings? Including classic favourites, with a twist, such as Caesar with Smoked Garlic, Honey and Mustard, Thousand Island, and House. Plus, new for 2018, exciting flavours in Sesame & Soy and Coconut and Lime. Head to our website www.Hellmanns.co.uk for exciting recipe inspiration across our salad dressings range. You can also take a look at our broad Hellmann’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for BBQ’s, wraps, sandwiches and much more!
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of Hellmann’s Fat Free salad dressing
  • Hellmann’s Fat Free salad dressing is perfect to transform your Greek salad from simple to spectacular
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Try our range of salad dressings including classic favourites such as Thousand Island, Caesar with Smoked Garlic, Honey and Mustard and House, plus new Sesame and Soy and Coconut and Lime
  • Head to our website www.Hellmanns.co.uk for exciting recipe inspiration across our salad dressings range
  • Pack size: 210ML

Ingredients

water, herb vinegar (spirit vinegar, herb extracts), sugar, salt, thickeners (carrageenan, xanthan gum), red pepper (0.4%), herbs (thyme, parsley), garlic powder, pepper. May contain mustard and sesame

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month

France

  • Shake before use

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

210 ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)205 kJ31 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)48 kcal7 kcal1%
Fat (g)0.5 g0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.1 g0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)11 g1.7 g1%
of which sugars (g)11 g1.7 g2%
Protein (g)0.5 g0.5 g1%
Salt (g)0.88 g0.13 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 15 ml. ( Pack contains 14 portions )---

Very pleasant surprise!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I don’t usually use salad dressings so this was a first for me, but I think I could be a bit of a convert now! The packaging is pretty funky and I like that you can see the product through the bottle and the label doesn’t take up too much space. It has a really nice consistency and pours really well onto salads. The flavour is actually really nice and has a little kick from the chilli. It is quite sweet and the only reason I knocked a star off but paired with something like rocket, it balances out quite nicely. Overall a great product with a great taste, ive got to say, I’m converted to salad dressings!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty tasty and very healthy

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Summer is coming and I was very happy to have received this for all the salads I'm going to make! The taste was nice and definitely not watery like some other fat-free versions of salad dressings, although I have to say the taste is a little on the sweet side, which is nice but just not what I'm used to. Great blend of herbs and peppers, and definitely enhances the flavour of both vegetables (carrots, cherry tomatoes, etc.) and meats (grilled chicken) in the salad. I also really liked the colour (I know it's odd, but it's a nice summery colour). Would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmm yummy - delicious

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I tried the new Hellmann’s Dressing and have to say I wasn’t disappointed. I started off with just a very basic salad and it in enganced it tremendously. It had a really fresh, tangy taste that made even the dullest of salads enjoyable. It had a really good blend of peppers and herbs and was not oily or vinegary at all. I tried it with a greek salad and also a chicken salad and in both cases it enhanced all the flavours. Will definitely be buying it again and recommending it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brightens up a salad

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Only ever eat salad if I buy dressings for them, love balsamic usually, this is nice and sweet and the kiddies both tried it and loved it too. Will definitely buy it again. Great product and now I have tried it I will definitely add it to my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Enchantedchez

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

We have tried the Hellmann's Fat Free Salad Dressing with a few things it is nicer then most vinaigrette dressings it is sweeter then i expected works well at a Bbq my children enjiyed it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This got the kids eating salad!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

When I first opened the bottle, I have to admit I struggled to pull the tab off the lid so had to get my husband to open it for me. However, I felt that the dressing tasted yummy and went really well with my salad. My 3 young children (aged 3, 5 and 7) saw the bottle and asked what it was and wanted to smell it. Now, my children do not eat salad yet were happy to try some salad again using the dressing and really liked it, so much so that they each had a plate full of salad. This made the dressing a winner for me and I will definitely be buying it again for the whole family to enjoy. Anything that gets my children eating salad gets the thumbs up from me. (I would prefer it though if it had slightly less sugar in it). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bit like sweet chilli sauce

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have tried this Hellmann's Fat Free Salad Dressing with salads and baked potatoes. It's quite a runny/watery dressing and pours quickly. I tried to splash it on my salad but it just poured out. It has quite a tangy vinegar taste, I found it also be taste very much like a sweet chilli pouring sauce with a vinegary taste and less sticky. I like that it is fat free but I would have preferred a more creamy sauce. I wouldn't but it personally but i would recommend to others who want a healthier option of dressing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans fat free salad dressing.

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This salad dressing is a tasty fat free alternative to my usual brand. It made my salad more exciting and tasty. I will pick up another bottle soon and will be sure to tell others how tasty it is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Odd texture and artificial tasting

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

I think the first thing that struck me about this dressing is the texture – it’s a little bit like jelly. Maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be so that it has more coverage whilst at the same time delivering flavour? In order to really try it I put quite a dollop on so it wasn’t a particularly pleasing texture. The flavour itself is a little artificial. I should note that I’m pregnant and my taste buds have been slightly affected. When I asked my husband what he thought he said “it’s ok” – nothing that we would go for again though. I much preferred my salad either with nothing at all on or a crack of black pepper, very light drizzle of honey (less than half a teaspoon) and a spray of balsamic vinegar as an alternate low calorie option. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lauramom23

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I added this dressing to my salad today and was pleasantly surprised. It added a lovely light flavour to an otherwise bland salad. Perfect for summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

