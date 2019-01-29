Hellmann's Smokey Caesar Dressing 210Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th January 2019 Wait, salad dressing... you mean I'm only meant to put it on that?! Whoopsie. :D This is really tasty, and is delicious on everything that I've introduced it to. Report

Hellman's Caesar Smoked Garlic Dressing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th June 2018 I've used this dressing a few times now on a number of different salads, admittedly none of them a traditional caesar. My husband absolutely loves it. For me the flavour is a little on the delicate side - but then I enjoy heavier mayo and chilli dressings as a preference. Its a great texture and just the right liquid thickness for a dressing. You can taste the garlic and it would be spot on with a caesar salad which is a more delicate flavoured salad anyway. Gluten free too which is wonderful as good dressings are hard to find! Liked it enough to buy another bottle yesterday! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously tasty. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th June 2018 I'm usually a big fan of a tasty caesar salad already so the added smoked garlic really gave this sauce an extra something. My husband and I loved having this on our salads and the bottle is just the right size to fit in our fridge, although we'd loved to have had a bigger bottle too! The Hellmann's caesar with smoked garlic dressing is delicious on salads with and without chicken, we found it better with. It really gave the chicken a gorgeous creamy taste and the garlic is not too powerful to overpower the sauce or your meal. We will definitely be getting this sauce again over the summer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great accompaniment to a salad 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st June 2018 What a delicious accompaniment to a salad, The smokiness stands out and is a lovely pouring dressing but could be used as a dip as well. I used it on my salad and omelette and was delicious. Love the garlic flavour and would use this in a variety of dishes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ewelina 811 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st May 2018 .This is the best dressing I have ever tasted. It isn't too runny but isn't thick either. My next trick will be to make a Caesar chicken dish. I can't wait. I will definitely be buying this again. Delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Salad dressing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th May 2018 Tried this salad dressing and although it was really nice im a hige garlic fan and had hoped for a bit stronger flavour. This usually means its just right for most people. Its creamy and a lovely add to any salad. I would buy it again and recomend others try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just in time for bbq weather 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th May 2018 This is such a great product and great timing for the barbecue weather. I’ve never really been a fan of dressings but this is amazing. You can really taste all the flavours and the garlic is not overpowering. We had a barbecue last week and got to try out on lots of people and they all commented on how nice it was. I deafening will be buying this product in future and looking out for new flavours that they bring. The dressing is not over vinegary and covers all salad really well. Well done Hellmans you have ace this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great choice for a salad 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th May 2018 Love the new Hellman’s Ceasar dressing with smoked garlic. It adds a really different dimension to salads & makes them more interesting. I love the garlic flavour- it is a great combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans dressing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th May 2018 I must admit i didnt look forward to tasting this dressing but so glad that I did. The smoked garlic, cider vinegar and black pepper really came together and was lovely on my salad. I also had some with crusty bread . It's light and creamy but needs a bigger bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]