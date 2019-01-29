By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Smokey Caesar Dressing 210Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.48/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Caesar salad dressing with cheese, garlic and smoked garlic
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of new Hellmann’s Caesar with Smoked Garlic salad dressing. Crafted using a combination of free range egg yolks, smoked garlic, cider vinegar and black pepper, the perfect accompaniment for your Caesar salad. Our delicious Caesar with Smoked Garlic dressing is made with natural ingredients, it is Gluten free and is suitable for vegetarians. Making it the ultimate dressing for your salads this summer! Keep a bottle of Hellmann’s Caesar with Smoked Garlic salad dressing on hand to transform your everyday salads from simple to spectacular. Or make our dressing the statement piece of your salads at BBQ’s or Family dinners. If you love our Caesar with Smoked Garlic dressing, why not try our full range of salad dressings including classic favourites, with a twist, such as, Honey and Mustard, House and Thousand Island. Plus, new for 2018, Coconut and Lime and Sesame and Soy. For a lighter salad why not try our Fat Free Dressing. Head to our website www.Hellmanns.co.uk for exciting recipe inspiration across our salad dressing range. You can also take a look at our broad Hellmann’s product range, where you can find tasty new products and recipes ideas for BBQ’s, wraps, sandwiches and much more!
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of Hellmann’s new Caesar with smoked garlic salad dressing
  • Hellmann’s Caesar with smoked garlic salad dressing is perfect to transform your chicken Caeser salad from simple to spectacular
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Gluten Free
  • Try our range of salad dressings including classic favourites such as Thousand Island, Honey and Mustard, Fat Free and House, plus new Sesame and Soy and Coconut and Lime
  • Pack size: 210ML

Information

Ingredients

water, rapeseed oil, cider vinegar (cider vinegar, concentrated apple must), cheese (MILK) (3.5%), cornflour, garlic puree (2.5%), free range EGG yolk, salt, smoked garlic powder (0.6%) (garlic, smoke), lemon juice concentrate, thickener (guar gum), black pepper. May contain mustard and sesame

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Mustard, Sesame

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

210 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)968 kJ145 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)231 kcal35 kcal2%
Fat (g)22 g3.3 g5%
of which saturates (g)2.4 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)6.4 g1 g1%
of which sugars (g)2.9 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)2 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.22 g4%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 15 ml. ( Pack contains 14 portions )---

43 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Wait, salad dressing... you mean I'm only meant to put it on that?! Whoopsie. :D This is really tasty, and is delicious on everything that I've introduced it to.

Hellman's Caesar Smoked Garlic Dressing

4 stars

I've used this dressing a few times now on a number of different salads, admittedly none of them a traditional caesar. My husband absolutely loves it. For me the flavour is a little on the delicate side - but then I enjoy heavier mayo and chilli dressings as a preference. Its a great texture and just the right liquid thickness for a dressing. You can taste the garlic and it would be spot on with a caesar salad which is a more delicate flavoured salad anyway. Gluten free too which is wonderful as good dressings are hard to find! Liked it enough to buy another bottle yesterday! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deliciously tasty.

4 stars

I'm usually a big fan of a tasty caesar salad already so the added smoked garlic really gave this sauce an extra something. My husband and I loved having this on our salads and the bottle is just the right size to fit in our fridge, although we'd loved to have had a bigger bottle too! The Hellmann's caesar with smoked garlic dressing is delicious on salads with and without chicken, we found it better with. It really gave the chicken a gorgeous creamy taste and the garlic is not too powerful to overpower the sauce or your meal. We will definitely be getting this sauce again over the summer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great accompaniment to a salad

5 stars

What a delicious accompaniment to a salad, The smokiness stands out and is a lovely pouring dressing but could be used as a dip as well. I used it on my salad and omelette and was delicious. Love the garlic flavour and would use this in a variety of dishes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ewelina 811

5 stars

.This is the best dressing I have ever tasted. It isn't too runny but isn't thick either. My next trick will be to make a Caesar chicken dish. I can't wait. I will definitely be buying this again. Delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Salad dressing

4 stars

Tried this salad dressing and although it was really nice im a hige garlic fan and had hoped for a bit stronger flavour. This usually means its just right for most people. Its creamy and a lovely add to any salad. I would buy it again and recomend others try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just in time for bbq weather

5 stars

This is such a great product and great timing for the barbecue weather. I’ve never really been a fan of dressings but this is amazing. You can really taste all the flavours and the garlic is not overpowering. We had a barbecue last week and got to try out on lots of people and they all commented on how nice it was. I deafening will be buying this product in future and looking out for new flavours that they bring. The dressing is not over vinegary and covers all salad really well. Well done Hellmans you have ace this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great choice for a salad

4 stars

Love the new Hellman’s Ceasar dressing with smoked garlic. It adds a really different dimension to salads & makes them more interesting. I love the garlic flavour- it is a great combination. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmans dressing

4 stars

I must admit i didnt look forward to tasting this dressing but so glad that I did. The smoked garlic, cider vinegar and black pepper really came together and was lovely on my salad. I also had some with crusty bread . It's light and creamy but needs a bigger bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Going going gone!!

5 stars

Well didn’t last a week! What can I say absolutely delicious, the flavour is amazing and really picked up my salads and made them even more tastier! Will definitely go out and buy this by the bucket loads! It’s a winner for me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

