Naked Mango Machine Smoothie 360Ml

Naked Mango Machine Smoothie 360Ml
Product Description

  • A Blend of 5 Fruit Juices and Purees with Turmeric, added Vitamins and Natural Flavourings
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • - A fruity Naked blend of apple, mango and orange with a dash of papaya and turmeric
  • - Boosted with vitamins B1, B2. B6 C and E
  • - A refreshingly tasty addition to healthy breakfasts or post-work out meal
  • - Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • - Naked smoothies contain only natural flavourings and naturally occurring sugars from juice
  • At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends, from vitamins to antioxidants to plant protein. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley!
  • Boosted with vitamins B1, B2, B6, C & E
  • Now with papaya & turmeric
  • This product has been pasteurized
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 360ml
  • Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (59%), Mango Puree (22%), Orange Juice (12.5%), Papaya Puree (4%), Banana Puree, Turmeric Extract (0.1%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin

Storage

PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well!
  • Separation in natural

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

  • Give Naked Juice a Bell.
  • UK Careline No: 0800 7833 851
Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml (%*)
Energy 199kJ299kJ
-(47 kcal)(71 kcal) (4%*)
Fat 0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate 12g17g
of which sugars**9.6g14g (16%*)
Fibre 0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.2g0.3g
Salt 0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C 11mg (13%*)16mg (20%*)
Vitamin E 1.2mg (10%*)1.8mg (15%*)
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)0.11mg (10%*)0.17mg (15%*)
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)0.14mg (10%*)0.21mg (15%*)
Vitamin B6 0.14mg (10%*)0.21mg (15%*)
This pack contains 2-3 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--

Really delicious and nutricious too.

5 stars

Absolutely yummy but only purchase it as part of a lunch meal deal as it makes it a very affordable price. There's enough for 2 breakfast smoothies from this bottle.

