Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G
£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1045kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.7g
    24%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced potatoes in a cream and garlic sauce topped with mature Emmental medium fat hard cheese.
  • Slices of potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Emmental cheese.
  • Slices potato in a rich British cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Emmental cheese.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (54%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (17%), Single Cream (Milk) (13%), Whole Milk, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 minutes Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 minutes Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (180g**)
Energy581kJ / 140kcal1045kJ / 251kcal
Fat9.3g16.7g
Saturates6.6g11.9g
Carbohydrate10.3g18.5g
Sugars1.7g3.1g
Fibre1.3g2.3g
Protein3.0g5.4g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g packg typically weighs 361g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as nice now

2 stars

We have always enjoyed these before but bought them last week and they were awful dry hardly any cream sauce and hard cheese crust Very disappointing

Tasty and full of flavour

4 stars

Great side, tasty and full of flavour, something I would never make from scratch, would recommend a longer cooking time as using the times given results in it been hard and undercooked

Don't buy - even in a Meal Deal

2 stars

I bought this as part of a Meal Deal where the main was horrible, so in fact the whole meal was a write off. I had to cook these for nearly twice as long as the instructions said in order not to have raw potato with a flavourless clotted sauce. The cheese on top was about seven shreds of anemic white that added nothing to the flavour. I definitely won't buy them again, or be pulled in by the apparent cheapness of the meal deal... It's cheap because it's crap and considering this is Tesco's premium label that says a lot about the quality of other products.

Do not buy

1 stars

Hard flavourless and watery yuk

Bland taste

2 stars

Sauce is quite weak and watery and very bland.

Delicious

5 stars

The Dauphinoise potatoes were absolutely gorgeous, so much so, we went back and got some more.

Not enough for one no chance for 2 small portions

2 stars

Baby size so little I’ve stoped ordering it

Perfect Autumn Comfort Food.

5 stars

This is absolutely gorgeous. I'm not usually a fan of ready meals, but I thought I'd give the Finest Meal Deal a try since it's only 3 pounds more than just buying the wine on its own. I got the dauphinoise and the pork belly, both were divine. Plenty for two when you add your own vegetables.

