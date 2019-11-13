Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

Not as nice now
We have always enjoyed these before but bought them last week and they were awful dry hardly any cream sauce and hard cheese crust Very disappointing
Tasty and full of flavour
Great side, tasty and full of flavour, something I would never make from scratch, would recommend a longer cooking time as using the times given results in it been hard and undercooked
Don't buy - even in a Meal Deal
I bought this as part of a Meal Deal where the main was horrible, so in fact the whole meal was a write off. I had to cook these for nearly twice as long as the instructions said in order not to have raw potato with a flavourless clotted sauce. The cheese on top was about seven shreds of anemic white that added nothing to the flavour. I definitely won't buy them again, or be pulled in by the apparent cheapness of the meal deal... It's cheap because it's crap and considering this is Tesco's premium label that says a lot about the quality of other products.
Do not buy
Hard flavourless and watery yuk
Bland taste
Sauce is quite weak and watery and very bland.
Delicious
The Dauphinoise potatoes were absolutely gorgeous, so much so, we went back and got some more.
Not enough for one no chance for 2 small portions
Baby size so little I’ve stoped ordering it
Perfect Autumn Comfort Food.
This is absolutely gorgeous. I'm not usually a fan of ready meals, but I thought I'd give the Finest Meal Deal a try since it's only 3 pounds more than just buying the wine on its own. I got the dauphinoise and the pork belly, both were divine. Plenty for two when you add your own vegetables.