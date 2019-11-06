By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G

1.5(4)Write a review
Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G
£ 1.10
£0.44/100g
2 slices
  • Energy175kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Reformed cooked chicken with added water and pea protein.
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 20 Slices
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (55%), Water, Chicken Skin (13%), Potato Starch, Pea Protein, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Flavouring, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (25g)
Energy701kJ / 168kcal175kJ / 42kcal
Fat10.4g2.6g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate4.0g1.0g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein14.1g3.5g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

long life please the last one I ordered went out o

3 stars

long life please the last one I ordered went out of date 2 days later..

Tasteless, and I do not like chicken 'just pink'.

1 stars

Tasteless, and I do not like chicken 'just pink'. Should be fully cooked. Have removed from my list.

NOT Chicken!!!

1 stars

Doesn't taste like chicken at all, absoulutely horrible

I'm guessing this chicken is mechanically retrieve

1 stars

I'm guessing this chicken is mechanically retrieved as every slice has tiny hard fragments in it. Retreived one of the larger fragments and bit on it to check what it was and it was bone. You can feel the specks of bone as you take the slices out of the packet. There are dozens of bone bits in every slice which you can feel by running you finger across the slice. It went in the bin.

