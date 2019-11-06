Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G

long life please the last one I ordered went out o
long life please the last one I ordered went out of date 2 days later..
Tasteless, and I do not like chicken 'just pink'.
Tasteless, and I do not like chicken 'just pink'. Should be fully cooked. Have removed from my list.
NOT Chicken!!!
Doesn't taste like chicken at all, absoulutely horrible
I'm guessing this chicken is mechanically retrieve
I'm guessing this chicken is mechanically retrieved as every slice has tiny hard fragments in it. Retreived one of the larger fragments and bit on it to check what it was and it was bone. You can feel the specks of bone as you take the slices out of the packet. There are dozens of bone bits in every slice which you can feel by running you finger across the slice. It went in the bin.