Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G

does the job cheap and plentiful i mainly buy it
does the job cheap and plentiful i mainly buy it for my cat but end up eating it myself
horrible ham!
This ham is horrible I had to throw it in the bin I'm so disappointed. what a waste of money and value
Awful taste
If I could give no stars, I would. This ham is disgusting as it has the strangest metallic/creamy aftertaste. One slice was more than enough - it's gone straight in the bin. Do not buy this horrible stuff.
looks cheap, tastes very bland. Aka Luncheon meat!
This seems to be the nearest replacement to Tesco essential ham which doesn't appear any more. That product was tasty and had a pleasant appearance I regularly buy the "cheap" ham because I have small grandchildren who often waste food. The New Eastmans Cooked Ham slices has a very processed appearance and actually has the consistency of Luncheon meat I don't like it and have stopped buying this kind of ham from Tesco because of this. I do still buy the better cuts someties