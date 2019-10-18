By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G

Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
2 slices
  • Energy142kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked reformed ham with added water.
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty"
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (27g)
Energy527kJ / 126kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat5.2g1.4g
Saturates1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.4g
Sugars1.3g0.4g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein17.8g4.8g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

does the job cheap and plentiful i mainly buy it

4 stars

does the job cheap and plentiful i mainly buy it for my cat but end up eating it myself

horrible ham!

1 stars

This ham is horrible I had to throw it in the bin I'm so disappointed. what a waste of money and value

Awful taste

1 stars

If I could give no stars, I would. This ham is disgusting as it has the strangest metallic/creamy aftertaste. One slice was more than enough - it's gone straight in the bin. Do not buy this horrible stuff.

looks cheap, tastes very bland. Aka Luncheon meat!

2 stars

This seems to be the nearest replacement to Tesco essential ham which doesn't appear any more. That product was tasty and had a pleasant appearance I regularly buy the "cheap" ham because I have small grandchildren who often waste food. The New Eastmans Cooked Ham slices has a very processed appearance and actually has the consistency of Luncheon meat I don't like it and have stopped buying this kind of ham from Tesco because of this. I do still buy the better cuts someties

