Bernard Matthews Ham & Cheese Escalopes 285G

Ingredients
Turkey 33%, Formed Ham and Cheese Sauce 23% (Skimmed Milk, Formed Ham 20% (Pork, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphate, Triphosphate, Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 15%, Cream (Milk), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Cheese (Milk), Pepper), Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Starch, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Soya Lecithin
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5ºC. Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen, further freezing will not affect product quality.
If freezing at home, freeze on day of purchase, keep frozen below -18ºC, then cook the product from frozen.
Keep product frozen for up to one month.