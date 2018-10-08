By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Ham & Cheese Escalopes 285G

1(1)Write a review
Bernard Matthews Ham & Cheese Escalopes 285G
£ 2.00
£0.70/100g
Each escalope when baked contains
  • Energy1407kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates3.7g
    18%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.28g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey with formed ham and cheese sauce coated in breadcrumbs
  • Best ever crumb
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 33%, Formed Ham and Cheese Sauce 23% (Skimmed Milk, Formed Ham 20% (Pork, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphate, Triphosphate, Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 15%, Cream (Milk), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Cheese (Milk), Pepper), Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Starch, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5ºC. Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date.Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen, further freezing will not affect product quality. If freezing at home, freeze on day of purchase, keep frozen below -18ºC, then cook the product from frozen. Keep product frozen for up to one month.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled. The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is piping hot throughout before serving. Please be aware of hot sauce once cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200ºc / 180ºc Fan / Mark 6 and cook for approximately 18-25 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200ºc / 180ºc Fan / Mark 6 and cook for approximately 12-15 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 100g As CookedRI*
Energy 1092kJ1074kJ8400
-260kcal257kcal2000
Fat 16.7g15.1g70g
of which saturates 3.3g2.8g20g
Carbohydrate 17.4g17.7g260g
of which sugars 1.5g2.2g90g
Fibre 1.5g1.4g24g
Protein 9.1g12g50g
Salt 0.98g0.98g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal---

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Labelled as escalope but chopped and formed turkey

1 stars

These are not turkey escalopes. An escalope is "a thin slice of meat without any bone, typically a special cut of veal from the leg that is coated, fried, and served in a sauce." This is chopped and shaped turkey, that BM sources from the UK, the EU, Thailand and South America (?) that needs to be cooked frozen or else it will fall to pieces, which is what mine did, literally. False labeling and a truly awful product, don't bother.

