Magnum Mini Classic & Mint Ice Cream 6X 55Ml

Fantastic little treats 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 I think Magnum Mini were fantastic little treats during this rather warm weather we have been having lately. I even had my mother try them and as she enjoyed them she bought a box of them herself. The mint version has not over powering mint taste; actually quite mild but still refreshing on the palate. The normal ones, the chocolate was a tad bitter but I assume that’s down to higher quality of chocolate that is used for this particular product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum mint ice creeaaammmyyy !! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 Packet- nice brown and green shiny packet giving that luxury mint look. Appearance- coated in thick chocolate and cracks open exposing the lovely white vanilla inside. Taste - you get hit with nice crunch of chocolate followed by a creamy vanilla mint flavour all playing in your tongue together to give an amazing and refreshing flavour. After taste - the mint flavour taste stays in your mouth for a long time feeling refreshed. What would it go nice with ? - as a refreshing dessert during summer and also after any heavy meals - e.g. curry/ lasagnia / pizza. Who shouldn't have it ? - definitely no for people who doesn't like minty taste. Wow factor - none. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 Well this delicious new flavour of Magnum was certainly worth waiting for! I had to try a couple of times before I was able to find these in stock which was really frustrating as time was running out to complete the review. Coupled with the exceptionally hot weather and potentiall having to eat six albeit mini ice lolly’s immediately seemed a bit excessive. However today I bit the bullet and purchased the mini treats and have to say they were delicious! From the deliciously smooth chocolate on the outer shell to the creamy ice cream core the balance was just right. The mint flavour did not disappoint either and unlike some mint products it wasn’t harsh so you didn’t feel like you were eating toothpaste. The size of these proved to be just right, great for the kids and perfect as a decadent treat to finish off a meal when a full sized Magnum would be too much. These are certainly going to be a firm favourite in our house from now on, so much so we have a ‘mini mint’ drawer in the freezer! Definitely a thumbs up from us! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's so refreshing ice cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 So refreshing ice cream.Love mint and chocolate combination. Perfectly suited for hot summer days .And the size is perfect not too big and not too small. So delicious I can't wait to buy this again. I recommend for my frinds too to try it.Even same of my friends is not a big fans of mint they have been enjoying refreshing moment as they had this ice cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mighty mini magnums 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These magnums might be mini but don’t let that put you off. These ice creams pack a punch! Perfect for the summer time these mint treats are just the thing for a refreshing break in the sun. The chocolate is thick and tasty while the mint ice cream is delicious. They didn’t melt too quickly and I didn’t find ice cream dribbling down my hand and arm like many similar ice creams. The small size didn’t mean I wasn’t satisfied after eating, they’re just right. I don’t really have a bad thing to say about these, probably one of my favourite ice creams on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mini bits of yum 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Magnums have very much replaced the big standard choc ice for me. The fact they come in a variety of flavours is a good enhancement to this too. I'm a suckered for mint choc chip so was very happy they brought out a version of. They are very tasty and what I would expect for the most part. Would love it if they added some choc chips in the ice cream itself but - I'm picky! This is the first time I've tried the mini version. They serve a purpose. If you are on a diet or trying get to eat fewer treats, these totally fit the bill. I like something sweet after dinner but generally don't want a whole dessert. This allows the best of both. Fewer calories but still provide the sweet hit I'm after. If you want dessert to fill you up though, you'll end up eating half the pack. So, general overall opinion... I would recommend having these in your freezer. They make for a great afternoon dinner treat. I guess also, if you want, you could use these as a good children's snack after school. Not too much sugar and gits the bill for them in terms of sugar treats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its all about MAGNUM quality! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Perfect balance of velvety and chocolet mini ice cream!Deliciously pleasure whenever!MY FAVOURITE M ICE CREAMS!its all about Magnum quality every stop of the journey,You need to try it!mmmmm..... Think CHOCOLET think ICE CREAMS think MAGNUM MINI MINT!!! Something for everyone here,size is just right for every day treat!Must have for every freezer-drawer.Amazing product and amazing quality!Mint one is my favourite of this hot summer weather!I all ready buy another 3 packs for my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These are the perfect size for a little indulgence. So tasty and they don't just melt. Magnum are a brand I've used before and will continue to use as I cannot fault them. A lot of brands over or underpower with mint magnum have the balance just right and it tastes awesome. I dished these out at a family now and everyone loved them. I've also since been back to the supermarket and bought more. 10/10 from me!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crackinglt good! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 What’s not to love? Thick, crisp, luxurious tasting chocolate on the inside. Refreshing, minty, creamy ice cream on the inside. I’ve always enjoyed magnums but have never tried the mint ones. The classic magnums have a good reputation and they are always expanding their flavour ranges. As you bite through the thick chocolate, you can instantly tell it is a generous layer of good quality chocolate. The flavour and intensity are just right. The ice cream in the classic version is creamy, soft and melts at just the right rate. The mint version is so fresh and just minty enough. The only downside is that they are quite a bit smaller than the originals. But they are enough to satisfy a little craving. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]