Magnum Mini Classic Ice Cream 6 X 55Ml

Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with milk chocolate (33%)
  • Sumptuous vanilla ice cream dipped in cracking Magnum milk chocolate made from our highest quality cocoa. All in a mini portion, for pleasure whenever. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum mini classic chocolate ice cream
  • The perfect balance of cracking Magnum milk chocolate and velvety vanilla ice cream in a mini size, for pleasure whenever
  • 6 ice cream sticks x 55ml
  • Gluten free ice creams
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, water, coconut oil, glucose syrup, whole MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), BUTTER oil, emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (E160a). May contain nuts and peanuts. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Storage temperature -18⁰C

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

330 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1366 kJ1093 kJ601 kJ7%
Energy (kcal)325 kcal260 kcal143 kcal7%
Fat (g)20 g16 g8.8 g13%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g6.2 g31%
Carbohydrate (g)31 g25 g14 g5%
of which sugars (g)28 g22 g12 g13%
Protein (g)3.4 g2.7 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.13 g0.1 g0.06 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 55 ml. ( Pack contains 6 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

56 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great as always!

5 stars

These Magnums are great! I have always loved Magnums, and in a way, the fact that these are Mini makes them even better. You can easily have one at any time of the day, and not feel guilty or too full. It's great for kids too, as they won't be leaving any half eaten ice creams, and they don't melt too soon.,, The taste is delicious as always, lovely chocolate, lovely ice cream! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum! Super creamy & smooth

5 stars

Great opportunity to try magnums - very creamy and smooth. Even though the size of the magnum may have decreased still a great way to treat yourself after dinner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nom Nom Nom!

5 stars

These are bitesize but soooo fulfilling! The best thing about them is that they're just too small to share so its just great! Perfect for this incredibly hot weather we've been having. I love the choices you get too and each one tastes great (although almond is definitely my fave) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mini but mighty!

5 stars

As the proud owner of a small person who loves ice cream, I frequently end up having to share my ice creams! But not with these mini magnums! They are small enough for her to hold without any problems as well as being small enough for me to eat all of it before she realised I have one! The chocolate is thick and well proportioned and the ice cream inside is creamy and sweet! Perfect for small hands and big hands alike! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mag-nificent

5 stars

This might be a bit of a biased review as I have always been a magnum lover, but I have to say that this latest offer from them is delicious. The ice creams have the same exact taste and texture as the standard larger sized magnums, but now come in a smaller variety. This is great for the long hot summer days when I sometimes find that I am not very hungry. Perfect amount of ice cream to wind down after a super warm day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic Magnum's

5 stars

These magnum ice creams were delicious we purchased the, mixed classics so had 2 white chocolate, 2 milk chocolate and 2 almond ice creams. They were the 6 x 55ml ice creams meaning they were treat size ideal as a snack on a hot summers day between meals. Myself my husband and my daughter tried these we found that the chocolate was tasty and smooth which melted in the mouth, the ice cream was very creamy and had a sweet taste. There were many other varieties available that we could have chose but being a family we all wanted different ones so the mixed box was great. I would highly recommend these to anyone looking for a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We just ate one before our dinner!

5 stars

We are fans of Magnums in this house. We got these for the kids because they find full size a bit much. I think they're great for a sunny Sunday afternoon like today when the kids wanted a cold treat. We could give them one without ruining their dinner. We loved them too but no surprises there! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Marvellous Magnums!

5 stars

These mini Magnums are just the right size for a treat, especially if you’re watching what you eat but really fancy something nice. The chocolate is thick and who doesn’t choose Walls ice cream for good quality. I’ve tried the cheaper supermarket brands but there is no comparison; it is definitely worth spending a little more for a delicious product. Ice cold chocolate plus creamy ice cream- what more could you want! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Petite Perfection

5 stars

Not only am i diabetic but need to be weight concious. Sometimes you just get the need for ice cream or chocolate. Or both... these mini magnums are perfect as they are just enough to loose your craving but not enough to be really naughty. These are great for my kids too for the same reason. Sometimes less is more. Will 100%be buying these and other flavours in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and chocolaty

5 stars

So refreshing and not sickly at all even shared with family! Absolutely delicious! Went into work and recomended! Will be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

