Tesco Spotted Dick Puddings 210G
Offer
- Energy1558kJ 370kcal19%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars47.6g53%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 353kcal
Product Description
- 2 Spiced suet sponge puddings with currants.
- Packed With Currants A classic pudding of sweet suet sponge balanced with a blend of spices
- Packed With Currants A classic pudding of sweet suet sponge balanced with a blend of spices
- Packed with currants
- A classic pudding of sweet suet sponge balanced with a blend of spices
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Currants (21%), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil], Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Whole Milk, Mixed Spice [Cinnamon, Coriander Seed, Caraway Seed, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Turmeric].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating.
Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 30 mins. Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.
Steam
Instructions: 20 mins. Remove outer packaging. Place sealed bowl in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the bowl just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
2 x 105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pudding (105g)
|Energy
|1484kJ / 353kcal
|1558kJ / 370kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.4g
|61.3g
|Sugars
|45.3g
|47.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|3.5g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019