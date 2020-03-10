Maltesers Ice Cream Stick 3X100ml

- Energy908kJ 218kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 ml stick
Product Description
- Ice cream with crisp, light honeycombed, cocoa coated centres (5%), covered with a cocoa coating (31%)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Cocoa Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Chicory Fibre, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E322, E476, E477, E471), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Starch, Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E501, E500), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain (if applicable): Soya, Almond, Hazelnut and other Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed Best Before: see base
Produce of
Produce in the EU
Number of uses
3 portions of 100ml
Name and address
- GB: Freepost,
- Mars.
- IRL: Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost,
- Mars,
- Consumer Care.
- UK: 0800 952 0077
- IRL: Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
3 x 100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 ml stick
|% RI*
|Energy (kJ)
|908
|11
|Energy (kcal)
|218
|11
|Fat (g)
|12.2
|17
|of which Saturates (g)
|8.3
|42
|Carbohydrate (g)
|23.4
|9
|of which Sugars (g)
|21.7
|24
|Protein (g)
|2.3
|5
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|3
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020