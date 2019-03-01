By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Saucisson Sec Slices 70G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Saucisson Sec Slices 70G
£ 1.70
£2.43/100g
3 slices
  • Energy221kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1472kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • A sliced pork salami coated with herbs.
  • Made in France Pork seasoned with garlic, cured and coated in herbes de Provence Our saucisson is made by a family run business in the Aveyron region in the South of France. Together we work with trusted farms using selected cuts of pork. These cuts are then dry cured for just the right amount of time to allow the full flavour of the saucisson to develop.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Herbs (Rosemary, Thyme, Basil, Marjoram, Savory, Lovage, Parsley, Oregano, Chervil), Pork Gelatine, Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dextrose, Pepper, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Natamycin, Potassium Nitrate), Garlic, Paprika, Nutmeg. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using pork from Spain

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1472kJ / 355kcal221kJ / 53kcal
Fat27.4g4.1g
Saturates10.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein26.0g3.9g
Salt4.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This is so good. Even better with a slice of camem

5 stars

This is so good. Even better with a slice of camembert/Brie on top.

