Tesco Reduced Fat 10 Salami Slices 100G

£ 1.70
£1.70/100g
2 slices
  • Energy237kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced cured pork salami.
  • Our salami is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour. This product contains 30% less fat than the "10 Salami Slices Made in Italy". Nutritional of the "10 Salami Slices Made in Italy" reported below: Typical values. Per 100g: Energy: 1505 KJ/363kcal, Fat:28.5g (of which saturates 10.1), Carbohydrate 0.5g (of which sugars 0.5g), Fibre 0g, Protein 26.0g, Salt 4.3g.
  • Selected cuts of pork seasoned and slow cured with spices and garlic
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.

Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Reduced Fat Salami.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (20g)
Energy1187kJ / 285kcal237kJ / 57kcal
Fat19.4g3.9g
Saturates6.7g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.1g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.1g5.4g
Salt4.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

