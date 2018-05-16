Tesco Reduced Fat 10 Salami Slices 100G

- Energy237kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- Sliced cured pork salami.
- Our salami is made by a family run company that has been producing charcuterie for eight generations dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver an authentic Italian flavour. This product contains 30% less fat than the "10 Salami Slices Made in Italy". Nutritional of the "10 Salami Slices Made in Italy" reported below: Typical values. Per 100g: Energy: 1505 KJ/363kcal, Fat:28.5g (of which saturates 10.1), Carbohydrate 0.5g (of which sugars 0.5g), Fibre 0g, Protein 26.0g, Salt 4.3g.
- Selected cuts of pork seasoned and slow cured with spices and garlic
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.
Prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Reduced Fat Salami.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (20g)
|Energy
|1187kJ / 285kcal
|237kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.1g
|5.4g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019