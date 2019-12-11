By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat Senses Assorted Box 20 Bite Size Pieces 200G

Product Description

  • A mixed selection of KitKat Senses - Hazelnut (Crispy wafer fingers with a hazelnut praline topping (17%) covered in milk chocolate (58%)), Double chocolate (Crispy wafer fingers with a double chocolate topping (17%) covered in milk chocolate (58%)) and Salted caramel (Crispy wafer fingers with a caramel topping (17%) covered in milk chocolate (58%)).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Made to share, our mixed box of KITKAT Senses chocolate box includes all three deliciously indulgent flavours: Salted Caramel, Double Chocolate and Hazelnut. Lift the lid to reveal a pop open box designed for sharing, full of individually wrapped indulgent treats - with something for everyone to enjoy! With creamy, indulgent fillings, delicious KITKAT® chocolate and the crisp, light whisper of our iconic wafer, each bite is made to delight the senses. Enjoy sumptuous salted caramel, infused with caramel flakes; rich ganache and intensely chocolatey cocoa nibs; or indulgent praline with crunchy hazelnut pieces. Each flavour of these bite sized pieces offers something unique and deliciously different. Grab a chocolate box of Mixed chocolate bars KITKAT® Senses to make any occasion special: there's a flavour for everyone! In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • A mixed selection of Kit Kat Senses indulgent bitesize boxed chocolate pieces
  • With three delicious flavours
  • Deliciously crisp chocolate-covered wafers with indulgent fillings
  • Something for everyone!
  • Bring everyone together with new KitKat® Senses® chocolate box
  • Pack size: 200g

  Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
  May Contain: Peanuts

Store cool and dry

  2 Pieces = 1 Servings

Contains approximately 10 servings

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Preservatives

  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY,
  UK.

  Contact us Free
  www.nestle.co.uk
  0800 604 604 (UK)
  00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY,
  UK.

200g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Hazelnut Paste, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnut Pieces (3.1%), Butterfat (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

    Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
    May Contain: Peanuts

    Store cool and dry

    Contains approximately 10 servings

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
    Energy2230kJ446kJ8400kJ
    -534kcal107kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat29.6g5.9g70g8%
    of which: saturates15.6g3.1g20g16%
    Carbohydrate59.5g11.9g260g5%
    of which: sugars50.5g10.1g90g11%
    Fibre2.1g0.4g--
    Protein6.3g1.3g50g3%
    Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **2 pieces----
    Contains approximately 10 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Cocoa Nibs (3.1%) (Cocoa Nibs, Sugar), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

    Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
    May Contain: Peanuts

    Store cool and dry

    Contains approximately 10 servings

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Inake*% RI*
    Energy 2230kJ446kJ8400kJ
    -534kcal107kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat 29.6g5.9g70g8%
    of which: saturates 15.6g3.1g20g16%
    Carbohydrate59.5g11.9g260g5%
    of which: sugars 50.5g10.1g90g11%
    Fibre2.1g0.4g--
    Protein6.3g1.3g50g3%
    Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **2 pieces----
    Contains approximately 10 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Caramel Flakes (3.6%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavourings), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Paprika Extract)

    Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
    May Contain: Peanuts

    Store cool and dry

    Contains approximately 10 servings

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
    Energy2230kJ446kJ8400kJ
    -534kcal107kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat29.6g5.9g70g8%
    of which: saturates 15.6g3.1g20g16%
    Carbohydrate 59.5g11.9g260g5%
    of which: sugars50.5g10.1g90g11%
    Fibre2.1g0.4g--
    Protein6.3g1.3g50g3%
    Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **2 pieces----
    Contains approximately 10 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Yummy

5 stars

This was an absolute hit at the office. Really delicious and small enough to not feel super guilty after having them. The double chocolate kitkat is the best in my opinion. Definitely a big hit, caters for everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delightful

5 stars

when it comes to givign a review for chocolate, many things needs to be considered, richness, flavor, texture and ofcourse the taste, Kitkat asorted box has a lot to offer, and to make it even harder for us chocolate lovers they made them all as little as a little bite, so one it is never enough , i really enjoyed how small and tasty this kitkat are, perfect for sharing when friends are around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy yummy

5 stars

Lift the lid to reveal a pop open box designed for sharing, full of individually wrapped indulgent treats - with something for everyone to enjoy! Each flavour of these bite sized pieces offers something unique and deliciously different. My favourite is salted caramel. It's just s shame what for 200g I have to pay more than 5£. A bit expensive for such a small amount but I just love them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great chocolates to share

4 stars

These chocolates are ideal for sharing - they opened up in a box that folded open on all corners. Whilst good for sharing, it was not as easy to put back together again. The chocolates were great, in particular the salted caramel and chocolate flavours. The hazelnut were my least favourite but that may have just been down to personal preference. Each individual chocolate was a good size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious treat

4 stars

This mixed box is delicious. I have always liked kit kats and this is a great way to try the various different flavours now available. The small size also means you can have a few without feeling too guilty. A delicious treat to have in the house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So yummy

5 stars

The kitkat sensations were so yummy. I took them to my friends house so we could all try them. They were a huge success with the adults and kids. Will definitely buy more and share with my friends and the kids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So cute - sooo more-ish!

5 stars

This is a yummy change from the normal Kit-Kats - 3 flavours - double chocolate, salted caramel & hazelnut. All flavours "hit the spot", but be careful - as they are bite size, you could finish off the box in one sitting!! I'd recommend as a treat with a cuppa (to show off) with friends as the packaging almost turns into a bowl when you take lid off. Great taste, great presentation, so cute - sooo more-ish! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

A great little box of chocolates! I loved all the flavours but I think the salted caramel was my favourite. The box would be such a lovely gift! When you take the top off the bottom which contains all the chocolates becomes almost like a bowl which makes for great presentation and for sharing! Each chocolate is also a generous size so it definitely feels like a treat! The chocolate is also great quality and what you would expect from Kit Kat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

Oh my! The kit kat sensations are incredibly delicious, and extremely moorish! My personal favourite has to be hazelnut, but the salted caramel and double chocolate are yummy too. I will definitely be buying more :p [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

My friend got me these as a great treat . And what a peasant surprise they were , bite size and 3 different favours , salted caramel are my favourite , followed by double chocolate then hazelnut .these have quickly become my little secret can't resist getting a pack each time I shop xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

