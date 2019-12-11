Kit Kat Senses Assorted Box 20 Bite Size Pieces 200G

Yummy 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 20th August 2019 This was an absolute hit at the office. Really delicious and small enough to not feel super guilty after having them. The double chocolate kitkat is the best in my opinion. Definitely a big hit, caters for everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delightful 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 10th July 2019 when it comes to givign a review for chocolate, many things needs to be considered, richness, flavor, texture and ofcourse the taste, Kitkat asorted box has a lot to offer, and to make it even harder for us chocolate lovers they made them all as little as a little bite, so one it is never enough , i really enjoyed how small and tasty this kitkat are, perfect for sharing when friends are around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy yummy 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 Lift the lid to reveal a pop open box designed for sharing, full of individually wrapped indulgent treats - with something for everyone to enjoy! Each flavour of these bite sized pieces offers something unique and deliciously different. My favourite is salted caramel. It's just s shame what for 200g I have to pay more than 5£. A bit expensive for such a small amount but I just love them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great chocolates to share 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 These chocolates are ideal for sharing - they opened up in a box that folded open on all corners. Whilst good for sharing, it was not as easy to put back together again. The chocolates were great, in particular the salted caramel and chocolate flavours. The hazelnut were my least favourite but that may have just been down to personal preference. Each individual chocolate was a good size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious treat 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 5th July 2019 This mixed box is delicious. I have always liked kit kats and this is a great way to try the various different flavours now available. The small size also means you can have a few without feeling too guilty. A delicious treat to have in the house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So yummy 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 4th July 2019 The kitkat sensations were so yummy. I took them to my friends house so we could all try them. They were a huge success with the adults and kids. Will definitely buy more and share with my friends and the kids [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So cute - sooo more-ish! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 4th July 2019 This is a yummy change from the normal Kit-Kats - 3 flavours - double chocolate, salted caramel & hazelnut. All flavours "hit the spot", but be careful - as they are bite size, you could finish off the box in one sitting!! I'd recommend as a treat with a cuppa (to show off) with friends as the packaging almost turns into a bowl when you take lid off. Great taste, great presentation, so cute - sooo more-ish! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 3rd July 2019 A great little box of chocolates! I loved all the flavours but I think the salted caramel was my favourite. The box would be such a lovely gift! When you take the top off the bottom which contains all the chocolates becomes almost like a bowl which makes for great presentation and for sharing! Each chocolate is also a generous size so it definitely feels like a treat! The chocolate is also great quality and what you would expect from Kit Kat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 2nd July 2019 Oh my! The kit kat sensations are incredibly delicious, and extremely moorish! My personal favourite has to be hazelnut, but the salted caramel and double chocolate are yummy too. I will definitely be buying more :p [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]