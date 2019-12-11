By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat Senses Salted Caramel Box 20 Pieces 200G

4.5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat Senses Salted Caramel Box 20 Pieces 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Crispy wafer fingers with a caramel topping (17%) covered in milk chocolate (58%)
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Created to share, KITKAT Senses Salted Caramel are indulgent bitesize treats made to make moments with friends even more special. Lift the lid to reveal a pop open box designed for sharing, full of individually wrapped KITKAT Senses Salted Caramel boxed chocolate pieces - perfect to tear open and enjoy with friends over a cup of coffee.In one bite, you can experience the melt of the delicious KITKAT chocolate coating, the crisp light crunch of classic KITKAT wafer, and the indulgence of the salted caramel filling, infused with caramel flakes. Made to share amongst friends, KITKAT Senses Salted Caramel are the ideal bitesize chocolate treat to get things going! The best ingredients combine with delicious KITKAT caramel flavoured chocolate to create innovative flavours and textures that'll please even a crowd of your most discerning foodie friends! In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Kit Kat Senses Salted caramel bite sized pieces
  • Individually wrapped pieces in a pop open box
  • Crisp wafer with an indulgent layer of salted caramel covered in chocolateIndulgent salted caramel filling infused with crunchy caramel flakes
  • Bring everyone together with the new caramel Kit Kat
  • Senses chocolate box
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Caramel Flakes (3.6%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Caramelised Milk Powder (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Natural Flavourings), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End, see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy2213kJ445kJ8400kJ
-529kcal106kcal2000kcal5%
Fat28.8g5.8g70g8%
of which: saturates 15.7g3.1g20g16%
Carbohydrate59.9g12.0g260g5%
of which: sugars51.4g10.3g90g11%
Fibre1.6g0.3g--
Protein6.8g1.4g50g3%
Salt0.32g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**2 pieces----
Contains approximately 10 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mourish

5 stars

Loved these shared with lads at work went out and brought more would of loved to have a slight bit more of salt taste in them but loved these all the same. The caramel was gorgeous just the right amount taste even better when been in the fridge [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

These are such an amazing product from the design of the box and how it opens to the individually wrapped chocolates and salted caramel are my favourites. I would certainly buy these again and would also buy them for a present for someone’s birthday. I loved them and would buy these again and try the different flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

4 stars

nice small kit kat bites, the caramel isn't runny like in the picture and some have a strong salty taste is nice in small pieces but would not like a 4 finger bar. Box has a nice presentation and you get quite a few packs in. I would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous grown-up chocolate!

5 stars

Creamy and crunchy with that smooth nestle chocolate it's everything you expect from a KitKat and then that salty caramel comes through. Went down a storm in the office with the well designed petal-flower like opening box that makes it so easy to share. They went in minutes though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

These KitKat Senses, particularly the salted caramel box, are divine! I was drawn to the eye catching packaging, it was clearly marked in the usual KitKat red colouring and white lettering and there was a picture on the front, again clearly marked showing you the little slices of salted caramel heaven. Don't count on just eating one! before you know it you are a box in with your cuppa! They taste very nice. The salted caramel is that nice balance of sweet but salt and it goes really well with the traditional KitKat chocolate. The wafer is crisp and the chocolate on the outside is the nice thick layer that everyone is used to with the KitKat brand. can't wait to buy more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but a bit sickly

3 stars

A couple of these little kit kat bites are great, but after 2 or so they start to become a but sickly. And they aren't as nice as just the regular kit kit really. They would go well as an assortment, but I think as a box is a bit too much to get through. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty little treats

5 stars

These are amazing they are really tasty and a guilt free treat. The perfect size for on the go and can easily fit a few in my handbag to have throughout the day. I can't wait to try the other flavours available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum, yum!

5 stars

Despite the silly name, these KitKat chocolates are delicious! All the crispy waferiness we know & love from kitkats, with an added infusion of creamy salted caramel - what’s not to love?!? I liked the box too, you lift off the lid & the base fans out into an instant serving dish. My only criticism is the amount of packaging as they are individually wrapped & I couldn’t find any recycling information. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am in love

5 stars

These are the best thing that kit kat have ever produced. I cannot get enough of these. They are tasty and so crunchy. I already want to buy them again. 100% recommendations to friends and family!!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

That extra bite!

4 stars

As an avid lover of all things salted caramel, I was super keen to get stuck into this share box! - The taste is quite strong, without being overbearing. The size is a nice perfect bite. I was very surprised to find that it was chunks of hard salted caramel instead of the usual melted liquid form. Slightly off putting but not something to stop them being gobbled up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

