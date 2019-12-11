Kit Kat Senses Salted Caramel Box 20 Pieces 200G

Mourish 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 10th July 2019 Loved these shared with lads at work went out and brought more would of loved to have a slight bit more of salt taste in them but loved these all the same. The caramel was gorgeous just the right amount taste even better when been in the fridge [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 9th July 2019 These are such an amazing product from the design of the box and how it opens to the individually wrapped chocolates and salted caramel are my favourites. I would certainly buy these again and would also buy them for a present for someone’s birthday. I loved them and would buy these again and try the different flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 8th July 2019 nice small kit kat bites, the caramel isn't runny like in the picture and some have a strong salty taste is nice in small pieces but would not like a 4 finger bar. Box has a nice presentation and you get quite a few packs in. I would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous grown-up chocolate! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 6th July 2019 Creamy and crunchy with that smooth nestle chocolate it's everything you expect from a KitKat and then that salty caramel comes through. Went down a storm in the office with the well designed petal-flower like opening box that makes it so easy to share. They went in minutes though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 5th July 2019 These KitKat Senses, particularly the salted caramel box, are divine! I was drawn to the eye catching packaging, it was clearly marked in the usual KitKat red colouring and white lettering and there was a picture on the front, again clearly marked showing you the little slices of salted caramel heaven. Don't count on just eating one! before you know it you are a box in with your cuppa! They taste very nice. The salted caramel is that nice balance of sweet but salt and it goes really well with the traditional KitKat chocolate. The wafer is crisp and the chocolate on the outside is the nice thick layer that everyone is used to with the KitKat brand. can't wait to buy more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but a bit sickly 3 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 4th July 2019 A couple of these little kit kat bites are great, but after 2 or so they start to become a but sickly. And they aren't as nice as just the regular kit kit really. They would go well as an assortment, but I think as a box is a bit too much to get through. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty little treats 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 2nd July 2019 These are amazing they are really tasty and a guilt free treat. The perfect size for on the go and can easily fit a few in my handbag to have throughout the day. I can't wait to try the other flavours available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum, yum! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 2nd July 2019 Despite the silly name, these KitKat chocolates are delicious! All the crispy waferiness we know & love from kitkats, with an added infusion of creamy salted caramel - what’s not to love?!? I liked the box too, you lift off the lid & the base fans out into an instant serving dish. My only criticism is the amount of packaging as they are individually wrapped & I couldn’t find any recycling information. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am in love 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 2nd July 2019 These are the best thing that kit kat have ever produced. I cannot get enough of these. They are tasty and so crunchy. I already want to buy them again. 100% recommendations to friends and family!!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]