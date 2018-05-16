Tesco Finest Mature Lancashire Cheese 200G

- Energy484kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 389kcal
Product Description
- Matured Lancashire cheese.
- Made by 3rd generation cheesemakers using the same methods for making and maturing the cheese that have been handed down through the family. The cheeses are made in open vats by specialist cheesemakers at the foot of Beacon Fell. The milk comes from their own and neighbouring farms in Lancashire.
- A bold, crumbly cheese made in small batches near Beacon Fell in Lancashire. Expertly matured to intensify its strong, tangy flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Strength - 3
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Lancashire Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'Use By' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1613kJ / 389kcal
|484kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|32.9g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|21.5g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.2g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
