Tesco Finest Mature Lancashire Cheese 200G

Tesco Finest Mature Lancashire Cheese 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy484kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • Matured Lancashire cheese.
  • Made by 3rd generation cheesemakers using the same methods for making and maturing the cheese that have been handed down through the family. The cheeses are made in open vats by specialist cheesemakers at the foot of Beacon Fell. The milk comes from their own and neighbouring farms in Lancashire.
  • A bold, crumbly cheese made in small batches near Beacon Fell in Lancashire. Expertly matured to intensify its strong, tangy flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Strength - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Lancashire Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'Use By' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1613kJ / 389kcal484kJ / 117kcal
Fat32.9g9.9g
Saturates21.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.2g7.0g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

