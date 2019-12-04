Comfort Sunshiny Days 36 Wash 1.26 Litre

- Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 1.26L Be swept away to breezy summer days with each wash when you use Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 1.26L. Treat your favorite clothes to a drop of sunshine, giving them extra freshness with a soft touch* thanks to Comfort’s unique odour protection formula. Our fabric softener also saves you time by promoting fast drying clothes that are easier to iron. This means you can enjoy a little more fun in the sunshine, and your clothes will be bursting with the fresh smell of summer. How to use: Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 1.26L straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using Comfort fabric conditioner in every wash helps smooth fabric fibres, maintains garment colour and shine, and keeps your family’s clothes looking and feeling their best So make Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 1.26L an essential part of your laundry day and your clothes will glow with all the warmth of a glorious summer’s day.
- Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 1.26L provides clothes with a fresh smell, exceptional softness and a fantastic fragrance
- Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch (Versus concentrated Comfort Pure)
- Protects clothes against unwanted odours with Comfort’s long lasting odour protection formula
- Softens fabric fibres to leave clothes feeling soft and gentle on your skin
- Regular use promotes fast drying clothes and makes your clothes easier to iron
- Use with your favorite laundry detergent
- Pack size: 1.26L
Information
Ingredients
5 -15% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzisothiazolinone
Storage
Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: pre-sort: always check the article's care label and follow washing instruction. Separate white colours, light colours and dark colours. How to get great results: we recommend using this powder in the dispenser drawer. Do not overload your washing machine. When handwashing, dissolve the powder completely. Do not use a paste of powder and water to treat stains. Do not wash same resistant fabrics in hot water i.E. 50°C. Always check the article's care label and follow washing instruction. For best protection of coloured articles, use persil colour. Do not use this product on silk & wool. For these fabrics was recommended persil silk & wool. Do not soak non-colourfast or flame resistants fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners. Do check the colourfastness of any new coloured articles. If you have doubts, hand wash quickly and separately using an appropriate product. A biological product contains enzymes. These enzymes are highly efficient stain removal ingredients that work at low temperatures
Warnings
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations
Name and address
- Comfort,
- Freepost ADM1000,
- London,
- SW1A 2XX
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
1.26 ℮
Safety information
