Light & Free Skyr Strawberry 150G

Yummy Yoghurt
Review from Danone Activia
As a fan of a particular type of jogger brand I was slightly apprehensive to try something new.... I didn’t need to worry however as it was delicious!! Love that there was no added sugar and the taste is fab, so much so that I’ve switched brands and this is how my go to yoghurt! Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So good and so tasty. Yum yum yum!!
Review from Danone Activia
Oh my these yoghurts are so yummy and so healthy. After being on a diet for over a month now i was in fesperate need of a sweet fix and decided to try these yoghurts. And oh my am i glad i did. They are just so yummy. Really creamy and tasty and the strawberry flavour is divine. Not to sweet not to sour just right. And the fact they are healthy too. Even better. As dont feel to bad if i eat two!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I like it!
Review from Danone Activia
I have to say to be honest I don' t really like 0% fat products. I always give it a try but I'm not a fan of it and with a SKYR it was the same. It is not to bad and it taste good but it is not the tthe best one for me. Nice and smooth, light and in a good tube. For someone who likes this tipe of yoghurts it will be perfect. I did enjoed it but I still need to look for the perfect one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect!
Review from Danone Activia
A lightly fruity flavour and lovely consistency. The texture was delightful with the added bonus of being fat and sugar free!!! I did feel fuller for longer and felt the benefit of the high protein level. A delicious healthy snack that tastes more like a treat!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for sweet yoghurt lovers
Review from Danone Activia
I tried Light and Free Skyr as I love yoghurts and healthier version was appealing. It’s light, but creamy, there are pieces of fruit which adds a lovely flavour. I found the yoghurt too sweet for me (although there is no added sugar), but I have always preferred yoghurts with less sugar, so it is up to personal preference. Other than that it is a lovely pot of snack and with less fat and sugar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Review from Danone Activia
I bought this product and was pleasantly surprised how tasty it was full of flavour and very creamy texture. Highly recommend for taste and enjoyment. Certainly will be getting the rest of the brand to try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thick and creamy
Review from Danone Activia
These are lovely yogurts really thick and so creamy I enjoyed mine with berries and granola it’s so satisfying and it’s surprisingly very filling I liked the flavour aswell but would be great to see more flavours available in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely Delicious.
Review from Danone Activia
This yoghurt is delicious. 0% added sugar - Perfect. 0% Fat - Perfect again. The raspberry taste is gorgeous!! The taste is great, the value is great and I will be buying this again. Even my husband likes it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light and free
Review from Danone Activia
This yoghurt has a really nice taste to it. You can enjoy this as a snack at anytime, It contains 30% calories less than the standard yoghurt. It contains 0% fat 0%added sugar and contains a healthy 14g of protein per pot. I will definitely stick to these from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great healthy option.
Review from Danone Activia
Great as a healthy option yogurt however it had a bit of an after taste, possibly artificial sweetener. The texture is not as thick and creamy as some low fat greek yogurts I have tried. I will still try other flavours because of the health benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]