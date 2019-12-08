Butchers Choice Lamb Chops 700G

Complete waste of money
I was looking forward to lamb chops for Sunday lunch, however, this pack has to contain the most disgusting lamb I have ever bought. How Tesco has the effrontery to describe these bits of gristle and loose bone fragments "chops" defeats me. They look like leftover rubbish. To even call them scrag ends would be generous. Bone left in for flavour? One so called "chop" was a complete piece of spinal bone with no meat on it whatsoever. I will not even try and feed it to my dog. Baked beans on toast will be a welcome alternative.
Very dissatisfied, won't buy again.
Inedible
These are mostly bone and inedible
Mostly bone but tasty.
I really enjoyed mine and they were so tasty! And I do not like tough meat. I just bunged them in my super new casserole dish straight from the freezer (when I was not feeling very well, actually and was not too capable of cooking). However, they are mostly bone and in fact one was complete bone (one should have a refund for that!), so always cook extra. You can't tell before cooking as the bone looks like meat. Would not really feed a family, thus.
Very disappointing
Ordered these as they were a good price. They were tough which I guess may have been my cooking but they were also full of bone and very fatty. I realise lamb chops always have a lot of bone but these chops had more bone than meat. My husband wouldn't even eat them. He said it reminded him of when he was a kid and you kept chewing and couldn't get it down. We had one each and given the rest to the dog (who is very happy) so not good value at all.
Not very big would like better and bigger chops. Ony use for casarols: ( shirink to nothing and very bony. hardley any meat on them.
The pack I purchased seemed to be mostly bone with very little meat on it. I would not buy this again.
40% fat 40% bone
Hardly any edible meat, a huge fiddle.
Dont buy waste of money
Do not buy. Literally a bag of bones I wouldnt even feed to the dog
bad
the whole bag was bones with what looked like neck of lamb. dog liked it.