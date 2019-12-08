By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Butchers Choice Lamb Chops 700G

2(25)Write a review
Butchers Choice Lamb Chops 700G
£ 3.98
£5.69/kg
One chop
  • Energy781kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1419kJ / 342kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb chops.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For sweet and tangy flavour that's perfect with lamb, mix Dijon mustard and runny honey, then rub it over the chops before grilling. Serve with mash and your favourite vegetables.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using lamb from farms operating to these standards.
  • Bone in for flavour
  • 20 mins cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Turn half way through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lamb from the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For sweet and tangy flavour that's perfect with lamb, mix Dijon mustard and runny honey, then rub it over the chops before grilling. Serve with mash and your favourite vegetables.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chop 55g**
Energy1419kJ / 342kcal781kJ / 188kcal
Fat26.0g14.3g
Saturates12.4g6.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.9g14.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

25 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Complete waste of money

1 stars

I was looking forward to lamb chops for Sunday lunch, however, this pack has to contain the most disgusting lamb I have ever bought. How Tesco has the effrontery to describe these bits of gristle and loose bone fragments "chops" defeats me. They look like leftover rubbish. To even call them scrag ends would be generous. Bone left in for flavour? One so called "chop" was a complete piece of spinal bone with no meat on it whatsoever. I will not even try and feed it to my dog. Baked beans on toast will be a welcome alternative.

Very dissatisfied, won't buy again.

1 stars

Very dissatisfied, won't buy again.

Inedible

1 stars

These are mostly bone and inedible

Mostly bone but tasty.

3 stars

I really enjoyed mine and they were so tasty! And I do not like tough meat. I just bunged them in my super new casserole dish straight from the freezer (when I was not feeling very well, actually and was not too capable of cooking). However, they are mostly bone and in fact one was complete bone (one should have a refund for that!), so always cook extra. You can't tell before cooking as the bone looks like meat. Would not really feed a family, thus.

Very disappointing

2 stars

Ordered these as they were a good price. They were tough which I guess may have been my cooking but they were also full of bone and very fatty. I realise lamb chops always have a lot of bone but these chops had more bone than meat. My husband wouldn't even eat them. He said it reminded him of when he was a kid and you kept chewing and couldn't get it down. We had one each and given the rest to the dog (who is very happy) so not good value at all.

Not very big would like better and bigger chops. O

2 stars

Not very big would like better and bigger chops. Ony use for casarols: ( shirink to nothing and very bony. hardley any meat on them.

The pack I purchased seemed to be mostly bone with

2 stars

The pack I purchased seemed to be mostly bone with very little meat on it. I would not buy this again.

40% fat 40% bone

2 stars

Hardly any edible meat, a huge fiddle.

Dont buy waste of money

1 stars

Do not buy. Literally a bag of bones I wouldnt even feed to the dog

bad

1 stars

the whole bag was bones with what looked like neck of lamb. dog liked it.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Butchers Choice Pork Chops 800G

£ 2.50
£3.13/kg

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Woodside Farms Pork Chops 700G

£ 2.90
£4.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here