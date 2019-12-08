Butchers Choice Lamb Chops 700G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.

Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6

Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Turn half way through cooking.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.

