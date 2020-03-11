By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse 150Ml

4(28)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

  • At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression. The Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse gives a messy texture. It also gives reworkable hold. The Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse provides the following array of benefits:
  • Features a light weight, air infused foam: it lifts from the roots and adds texture to your hair
  • Adds grip to make styling hair easier
  • Easy to work in and wash out
  • The Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse is a very versatile product and is ideal to create either day time or evening hair styles. How to use: Work 3 to 5 pumps of the product through towel dried hair using your fingers. Style tip: Style with a hair drier for extra volume. If you liked Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the full range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further! Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips. Vo5: for hair play whatever your style. Beat Hair Boredom with Vo5. For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Polyquaternium-16, Propylene Glycol, VP/VA Copolymer, Citric Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coconut Acid, Collagen, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-12 Dimethicone, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Isethionate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

28 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great hold and can rework

4 stars

This hair foam is good for medium to longer length hair with a good hold that’s able to be reworked when needed. The bottle is as you’d expect of a VO5 product and travels well without being too bulky and taking up room. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good size bottle

1 stars

Received this product a few weeks ago and was generally impressed with the look and size. I was not to impressed with the way it dispensed, I found it quite messy to use as the pump action is awful. I also found it to be very sticky aswell. Other than that it was is an ok product but quite likely not one that I would purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Totally reworkable

5 stars

I've used this for a couple of weeks. This is much better than a firm hold product, it stays light and can correct or change shape later in the day. It has a neutral non-feminine smell which has helped make it my go to choice and does not sit heavy. All considered, a great addition to the hair kit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick & Easy

4 stars

I like this a lot. Very good for people like me who want their hair to do something but don’t want to spend longer than 30 seconds doing it. I feel it worked best when my hair was first cut but after week/10 days it did take a bit more foam to do the job. Ideal for if you get a trim that regular. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Totally reworkable

5 stars

Used this for a few weeks now. Chose it because I don't like having static, hard fixed hair. This is totally reworkable later in the day and has a neutral non-feminine smell which is my other reason for giving 5-stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Stuff - Easy to use - Good Hold

5 stars

Not used a mousse in a good few years - been using wax / gel - my hairs quite thick so needs something substantial - this did the job. The pump foam action is great - no aerosols - it applies well and works nicely - dries without leaving any stickiness. Mate of mine also tried it out on his thinner hair - and was also impressed ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Freestylin'

4 stars

Not used a mousse in my hair since the 90's so was a little about trying it unsure, this is a light foam that leaves no sticky residue and gives a good hold and a pleasant scent. Would defiantly use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad!

3 stars

This product does exactly what it says on the tin, it has a light reworkable hold and gives hair a messy texture. The quality of the product is also good. However personally I prefer the VO5 texturising gum and will continue using that [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fully shocked

5 stars

I am a man with very rough afro hair and the mousse was amazing. The curls it left were beautiful and held for the entire day. The most impressive thing was the fact that it left residue after use which is rare to find. I will be using this product for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Hold

4 stars

I wanted something that was going to give me a firm hold but was light as have found other products heavy and weighted, this was light and non-sticky which was an added bonus. the hold was good and lasted a few hours not as long as I would like but better than most. my only issue was too much came out when I was using which I found difficult to control found I wasted some but other than that happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

