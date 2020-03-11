Vo5 Rework Texture Foam Mousse 150Ml

Great hold and can rework 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2018 This hair foam is good for medium to longer length hair with a good hold that’s able to be reworked when needed. The bottle is as you’d expect of a VO5 product and travels well without being too bulky and taking up room. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good size bottle 1 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd July 2018 Received this product a few weeks ago and was generally impressed with the look and size. I was not to impressed with the way it dispensed, I found it quite messy to use as the pump action is awful. I also found it to be very sticky aswell. Other than that it was is an ok product but quite likely not one that I would purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Totally reworkable 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th June 2018 I've used this for a couple of weeks. This is much better than a firm hold product, it stays light and can correct or change shape later in the day. It has a neutral non-feminine smell which has helped make it my go to choice and does not sit heavy. All considered, a great addition to the hair kit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick & Easy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2018 I like this a lot. Very good for people like me who want their hair to do something but don’t want to spend longer than 30 seconds doing it. I feel it worked best when my hair was first cut but after week/10 days it did take a bit more foam to do the job. Ideal for if you get a trim that regular. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Stuff - Easy to use - Good Hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2018 Not used a mousse in a good few years - been using wax / gel - my hairs quite thick so needs something substantial - this did the job. The pump foam action is great - no aerosols - it applies well and works nicely - dries without leaving any stickiness. Mate of mine also tried it out on his thinner hair - and was also impressed ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Freestylin' 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2018 Not used a mousse in my hair since the 90's so was a little about trying it unsure, this is a light foam that leaves no sticky residue and gives a good hold and a pleasant scent. Would defiantly use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2018 This product does exactly what it says on the tin, it has a light reworkable hold and gives hair a messy texture. The quality of the product is also good. However personally I prefer the VO5 texturising gum and will continue using that [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fully shocked 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2018 I am a man with very rough afro hair and the mousse was amazing. The curls it left were beautiful and held for the entire day. The most impressive thing was the fact that it left residue after use which is rare to find. I will be using this product for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]