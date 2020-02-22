By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vanish Crystal White White Oxi Action Remover Powder 470 G

5(24)Write a review
Vanish Crystal White White Oxi Action Remover Powder 470 G
£ 3.50
£7.45/kg

Product Description

  • For ingredients information:
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rb.com/responsibility
  • Oxi Action Crystal White Powder Fabric Stain Remover.
  • Vanish Oxi Action White Powder, specifically developed to make your Whites Whiter and give you Amazing Stain Removal results 1st time! The special Oxi Action formula penetrates and lifts the stain first time, while the whitening ingredients to help retain a brilliant whiteness in your washing.
  • You choose how to use this versatile stain remover - in the wash, pre-treat or soak your fabrics. Keeping your clothes stain free & whiter is easier than you think - just add a scoop in every wash.
  • Safe on everyday fabrics**.
  • **Every day fabrics like cotton and polyester
  • Chlorine-free formula
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

> 30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, < 5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners

Storage

Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place.Keep container dry in a cool place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash
  • Add with your detergent in the drawer:
  • For tough & dried-in stains x1 scoop
  • For normal stains x1/2 scoop
  • Just one scoop in every wash
  • Pre-treat
  • Mix 1/4 scoop of powder with 3/4 scoop of water
  • Apply mix in the stain
  • Rub the stain as needed
  • Clean & dry the scoop before placing back into tub
  • After pre-treat wash as usual
  • Soak
  • Add one scoop to 4 litres of water
  • 6h Max For Whites
  • For best results on stains rub before rinsing
  • 1 scoop = 60ml
  • After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly
  • Usage Advice
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • For best results, it may be necessary to repeat part of the process.
  • Do not use on any garment or rug made of wool, silk or leather.
  • Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc.
  • Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners of flame-resistant finishes.
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not contaminate the product in the tub.
  • Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.

Warnings

  • VANISH Oxi Action Crystal White Powder Fabric Stain Remover.
  • Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide
  • Causes serious eye damage
  • Causes skin irritation
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Wear eye protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor.
  • IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell.
  • For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
  • DANGER

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • GB - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

470g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER VANISH Oxi Action Crystal White Powder Fabric Stain Remover. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide Causes serious eye damage Causes skin irritation Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. DANGER

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Just as it says on the tin

5 stars

My whites have never looked so white! I am genuinely so impressed with this product all of my washing came out so bright & sparkling & I have now added this to our laundry must haves!! Simple instructions and really easy to use. It didn’t leave any powdery residue on my clothes like some other products have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dazzling white

5 stars

I got this to help with my children’s white school shirts and my white towels. It was very easy to use and I was really pleased with the results. The washing came out really bright. I now use this regularly but especially for my white washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for kids school shirts

5 stars

My sons a typical lad who always ends up with dirty school shirt that need soaking etc. I tried this rubbed a small amount on then added to wash liquid and washed as normal. I was pleasantly surprised the shirts actually looked as white as new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works wonders

5 stars

I now can’t live without this makes my whites come out so bright and they look brand new ! I use a small scoop into my white washing And even on a quick was brings them up really white ! It is also brilliant in stains [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant whites

5 stars

I normally use the pink vanish. But this was far superior my whites which I thought were white, were even whiter in one wash. Would defo recommend. Was no need to pre treat colours either. Really happy would defiantly recommend and buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

5 stars

I use this stuff on all the white wash Loads and think it’s making a difference they are coming out brighter and whiter than just a normal wash but still smelling fresh and lovely. I have a baby so this helps remove any marks and stains from her clothes really well too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not whiter than white

3 stars

I use this in all my white washing but it doesnt bring them up gleaming white. Its certainly better than not using but still use bleach and a bucket every so often. Dont use too much or on a cool wash as it diesnt tend to stay on clothes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect stain remover

5 stars

I used this on several washes on some stubborn curry stains on a blue top. After one wash the stain was almost gone. After 2nd wash it has disappeared altogether. Nice scent and easy to use. Large tub size which is great value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well

4 stars

I tired this two different ways-first in a wash with whites and the wash came up very well and was impressed. I also tried this by watering some powder to make a paste and using directly in a stain-it took two attempts but once washed the stain was gone-brilliant stuff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best stain remover

5 stars

My daughter is going to reception , and everyone know how messy is there. Every day she come back with dirty shirt , that was clean in the morning. I use the most expensive detergents , but some of the stains just dont want to go. Now this is something different . I soak her white shirts for 30 minutes , then in the washing mashine for normal cycle. They are like new now, glowing and clean . I used it also for my husband's white socks , and they also come like new. Absolutely recommended it . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder White 850 G

£ 9.00
£10.59/kg

Dr Beckmann Glow White Ultra 2X40g

£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Oxi Powder Whites 1Kg

£ 2.75
£2.75/kg

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here