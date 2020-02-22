Vanish Crystal White White Oxi Action Remover Powder 470 G

Just as it says on the tin 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 22nd February 2020 My whites have never looked so white! I am genuinely so impressed with this product all of my washing came out so bright & sparkling & I have now added this to our laundry must haves!! Simple instructions and really easy to use. It didn’t leave any powdery residue on my clothes like some other products have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dazzling white 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 6th February 2020 I got this to help with my children’s white school shirts and my white towels. It was very easy to use and I was really pleased with the results. The washing came out really bright. I now use this regularly but especially for my white washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for kids school shirts 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 My sons a typical lad who always ends up with dirty school shirt that need soaking etc. I tried this rubbed a small amount on then added to wash liquid and washed as normal. I was pleasantly surprised the shirts actually looked as white as new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works wonders 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I now can’t live without this makes my whites come out so bright and they look brand new ! I use a small scoop into my white washing And even on a quick was brings them up really white ! It is also brilliant in stains [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant whites 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I normally use the pink vanish. But this was far superior my whites which I thought were white, were even whiter in one wash. Would defo recommend. Was no need to pre treat colours either. Really happy would defiantly recommend and buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I use this stuff on all the white wash Loads and think it’s making a difference they are coming out brighter and whiter than just a normal wash but still smelling fresh and lovely. I have a baby so this helps remove any marks and stains from her clothes really well too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not whiter than white 3 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 I use this in all my white washing but it doesnt bring them up gleaming white. Its certainly better than not using but still use bleach and a bucket every so often. Dont use too much or on a cool wash as it diesnt tend to stay on clothes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect stain remover 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 I used this on several washes on some stubborn curry stains on a blue top. After one wash the stain was almost gone. After 2nd wash it has disappeared altogether. Nice scent and easy to use. Large tub size which is great value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 9th January 2020 I tired this two different ways-first in a wash with whites and the wash came up very well and was impressed. I also tried this by watering some powder to make a paste and using directly in a stain-it took two attempts but once washed the stain was gone-brilliant stuff! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]