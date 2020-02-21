Tesco Raspberry & Passion Fruit Gateau 900G

What a tasty dessert. Been trying to order it ,bu
What a tasty dessert. Been trying to order it ,but it looks like your not supplying it no more. Need to look else where now to find something similar 😢
Gateaux perfection
Wonderful looking. Marvellously geometric. A variety of fruits in immaculate layering. What a privilege.
DELICIOUS
Good portion, absolutely delicious. Served with clotted cream ice cream.
This is a really excellent dessert which keeps well in the freezer and is a generous size..what a great shame that Tesco has removed it from their range.