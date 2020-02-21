By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberry & Passion Fruit Gateau 900G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Raspberry & Passion Fruit Gateau 900G
£ 3.50
£0.39/100g
1/12 of a gateau
  • Energy742kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars18.5g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake filled with vanilla flavour cream mousse, raspberry sauce and passionfruit sauce on a short crust pastry, glazed with mandarin jelly and decorated with dark chocolate drops.
  • Our frozen Raspberry & Passionfruit Gateau is perfect as an after dinner treat to share with the family. A triple layered gateau, with soft vanilla sponge layers, separated with creamy vanilla cream mousse, tangy raspberry and passion fruit sauce, on a crisp biscuit base. Glazed with a fruity mandarin jelly and decorated with rich dark chocolate drops. This delicious dessert serves 12 and defrosts in just 3 1/2 hours.
  • Mousse and sponge layers filled with tangy raspberry and passion fruit
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (28%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Raspberry (8%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Mandarin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Apple Pulp, Dark Chocolate Drops(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Sulphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride), Concentrated Orange Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Carob Gum), Whey Powder (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Carrot Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 1/2 - 4 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy989kJ / 235kcal742kJ / 176kcal
Fat7.9g5.9g
Saturates4.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate37.7g28.3g
Sugars24.6g18.5g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein2.7g2.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

What a tasty dessert. Been trying to order it ,bu

5 stars

What a tasty dessert. Been trying to order it ,but it looks like your not supplying it no more. Need to look else where now to find something similar 😢

Gateaux perfection

5 stars

Wonderful looking. Marvellously geometric. A variety of fruits in immaculate layering. What a privilege.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Good portion, absolutely delicious. Served with clotted cream ice cream.

This is a really excellent dessert which keeps wel

5 stars

This is a really excellent dessert which keeps well in the freezer and is a generous size..what a great shame that Tesco has removed it from their range.

