We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray 400ml

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray 400ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.50

£1.88/100ml

L'Oreal Elnett F 400ml sizeHair Spray
Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H flexible hold.Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
Disappears at the stroke of a brushGoes well withL'Oreal Elnett Coloured Hair UV Filter Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Volume Flat Hair Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Shine Dull Hair Strong Hold Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Care For Damaged Hair Strong Hold Argan Oil Hairspray 400mlL'Oreal Elnett Heat Protect Styling Spray 170ml
Up to 24H flexible holdIconic micro diffuser hairsprayGives extra strong hold with natural looking shineProtects your style against the effects of humidityBrush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyleNo stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1157929, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Acrylates/t-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Crotonic Acid/Vinyl C8-12 Isoalkyl Esters/VA/Bis-Vinyldimethicone Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Mek, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C183284/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.
View all Hairspray

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here