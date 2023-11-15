L'Oreal Paris Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray 400ml

L'Oreal Elnett F 400ml size Hair Spray

Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style. Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue. Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H flexible hold. Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.

Up to 24H flexible hold Iconic micro diffuser hairspray Gives extra strong hold with natural looking shine Protects your style against the effects of humidity Brush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyle No stiffness, stickiness or visible residue

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1157929, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Acrylates/t-Butylacrylamide Copolymer, Crotonic Acid/Vinyl C8-12 Isoalkyl Esters/VA/Bis-Vinyldimethicone Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Mek, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C183284/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage