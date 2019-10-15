By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Stylista The Curl Hair Tonic 200Ml

4.5(95)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Stylista The Curl Hair Tonic 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Stylista The Curl Tonic Hair Styling Spray
  • Bounce it!
  • Enhance your curly hairstyles with long-lasting natural bounce and shine when you use Stylista The Curl Tonic Hairstyling Spray from L'Oreal Paris. The alcohol-free formula is great for curly hairstyles, including wavy loose curls and bouncy tight curls, awakening natural curls with humidity-resistant definition. The hair spray with Goji Extract smoothes and enhances curls for easy hairstyles at home or on the go. Give your hair frizz control for up to 48 hours.*
  • *Instrumental test
  • Defines and controls beautiful curls
  • Keeps natural bounce and movement
  • Alcohol-free, non-rigid hair styling formula
  • Designed for wavy to curly hairstyles, including wavy loose curls & bouncy tight curls
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1208113, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lycium Barbarum Fruit Extract, Tocopherol, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40/PPG-8 Methylaminopropyl/ Hydroxypropyl Dimethicone Copolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trideceth-9 PG-Amodimethicone, Triethanolamine, Aminomethyl Propanol, Trideceth-12, Polyacrylate-3, Polyurethane-34, Polysorbate 20, Polysorbate 80, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Dipropylene Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Acrylates Copolymer, Geraniol, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C213282/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Step 1: Spray evenly on damp hair
  • Step 2: Scrunch hair with your hands to enhance curls
  • Step 3: Dry hair using a diffuser

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

95 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The smell of this is amazing!!! I sprayed it in my

5 stars

The smell of this is amazing!!! I sprayed it in my hair when it was damp after washing and scrunched my hair. When I woke I had perfect bouncy curls with no frizz! I usually struggle to tame my frizz but this product has worked really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing and although it's looks on the smal

5 stars

Smells amazing and although it's looks on the small size it does last a long time and works brilliantly on my naturally wavey hair and gives it a lovely bounce Brilliant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The spray gives reasonable results for the price.

3 stars

The spray gives reasonable results for the price. The bottle is pleasant and easy to use. I find the smell a bit too much. The effect achieved is of a sea salt spray. My hair is naturally very lighly curled and I find the tonic to be just right for styling. Not too sure about usage of the same for the heavily curled hair. It might not be enough. Overall, I will use the product during the summer more constantly and test the long lasting results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stylista Curl Tonic - I have naturally curly hair

5 stars

Stylista Curl Tonic - I have naturally curly hair that only stays curly if I let it dry naturally. I very rarely have enough time to do this so have to put up with frizzy wavy hair after it has been blow dried. After trying countless products targeted at curly hair, I was sceptical about whether this product would work. I'm pleased to say I was pleasantly surprised. I didn't follow the instructions exactly as I do not have a diffuser but I sprayed the product liberally on my hair and dried as I normally would with my hair dryer. I was so surprised with the comparison. It was noticeablely curlier but still a bit frizzy (most likely because I didn't use the diffuser) so I just applied some serum and wow! What a different. It doesn't even look this curly when it dries naturally. Very pleased! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair is only slightly wavy, and I had hope this

3 stars

My hair is only slightly wavy, and I had hope this would emphasise that and add a little extra texture. It made my hair big, but not curly. I'm not sure if that was the product or my lack of experience with a diffuser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this spray for my natural curls an

5 stars

Absolutely love this spray for my natural curls and waves. It keeps them looking amazing all day long with no sticky residue or stiffness and it’s orangey scent keeps your hair smelling fresh all day long too. Recommend 100% [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture

5 stars

Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture ... everything. You just need to apply the product, squash with hands or use the diffuser and all is done to get perfect curls. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was not expecting this to be amazing as my hair

1 stars

I was not expecting this to be amazing as my hair can be extremely stubborn as it is thick so it absorbs products like a sponge but the drops due to the weight giving the appearance that nothing was used at all. As with most hair products I have used it works for the first 1 hour or so however it looses shape and goes back to normal and does not feel any different. It may work on hair which is more tame [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing and it really enhances curls both w

5 stars

Smells amazing and it really enhances curls both with and without using a diffuser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice product, smells great, the packaging i

4 stars

Really nice product, smells great, the packaging is inviting but over all, it’s brilliant for curls..can leave a slight crunch on the hair but nothing like mousse..I would recommend this to anyone with wild curls That need abit of taming [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 95 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Stylista The Sleek Hair Serum 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Lreal Stylista The Beach Wave Hair Mist 200Ml

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Ogx Coconut Curls Shampoo 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

L’Oreal Argan Oil Elnett Precious Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here