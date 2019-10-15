L'oreal Stylista The Curl Hair Tonic 200Ml

The smell of this is amazing!!! I sprayed it in my 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 15th October 2019 The smell of this is amazing!!! I sprayed it in my hair when it was damp after washing and scrunched my hair. When I woke I had perfect bouncy curls with no frizz! I usually struggle to tame my frizz but this product has worked really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing and although it's looks on the smal 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 25th May 2018 Smells amazing and although it's looks on the small size it does last a long time and works brilliantly on my naturally wavey hair and gives it a lovely bounce Brilliant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The spray gives reasonable results for the price. 3 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 17th April 2018 The spray gives reasonable results for the price. The bottle is pleasant and easy to use. I find the smell a bit too much. The effect achieved is of a sea salt spray. My hair is naturally very lighly curled and I find the tonic to be just right for styling. Not too sure about usage of the same for the heavily curled hair. It might not be enough. Overall, I will use the product during the summer more constantly and test the long lasting results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stylista Curl Tonic - I have naturally curly hair 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 4th April 2018 Stylista Curl Tonic - I have naturally curly hair that only stays curly if I let it dry naturally. I very rarely have enough time to do this so have to put up with frizzy wavy hair after it has been blow dried. After trying countless products targeted at curly hair, I was sceptical about whether this product would work. I'm pleased to say I was pleasantly surprised. I didn't follow the instructions exactly as I do not have a diffuser but I sprayed the product liberally on my hair and dried as I normally would with my hair dryer. I was so surprised with the comparison. It was noticeablely curlier but still a bit frizzy (most likely because I didn't use the diffuser) so I just applied some serum and wow! What a different. It doesn't even look this curly when it dries naturally. Very pleased! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair is only slightly wavy, and I had hope this 3 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 4th April 2018 My hair is only slightly wavy, and I had hope this would emphasise that and add a little extra texture. It made my hair big, but not curly. I'm not sure if that was the product or my lack of experience with a diffuser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love this spray for my natural curls an 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th March 2018 Absolutely love this spray for my natural curls and waves. It keeps them looking amazing all day long with no sticky residue or stiffness and it’s orangey scent keeps your hair smelling fresh all day long too. Recommend 100% [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th March 2018 Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture ... everything. You just need to apply the product, squash with hands or use the diffuser and all is done to get perfect curls. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was not expecting this to be amazing as my hair 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 12th March 2018 I was not expecting this to be amazing as my hair can be extremely stubborn as it is thick so it absorbs products like a sponge but the drops due to the weight giving the appearance that nothing was used at all. As with most hair products I have used it works for the first 1 hour or so however it looses shape and goes back to normal and does not feel any different. It may work on hair which is more tame [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing and it really enhances curls both w 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th March 2018 Smells amazing and it really enhances curls both with and without using a diffuser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]