Andrex Skin Kind 16 Roll

Very thin, very very thin, having to use double, waste of cash!!!
Horrendous perfumed toilet roll. I bought 2 packs (on offer) on my online shop, nowhere on the website does it state that this is fragranced. Wish I could return the second pack unopened for an exchange/ refund. Never again
Tried Andrex skin kind as a change from our usual brand - big mistake! Unless you double over at least 4 sheets when using Andrex Skin Kind the paper is guaranteed to tear. It's like recycled pound shop paper and the only good thing about it is that because so much paper is needed every time the 9 pack that we bought will be gone in no time. We can then get back to using a product that is fit for purpose. I'll never buy Andrex toilet paper again.
New Formula Smells too much of Perfume So many Chemicals Listed. Don't think the ladies will like the idea of "Wiping" with these !
Quality is very poor and disappointing.Double sheets keep separating and are useless for what the product is made for. Andrex at one time was a very good product but I am afraid it does not reach the same standards now.
Terrible product. disintegrates when using.
These toilet rolls are next to useless. Generally you expect that two or three sheets at the start of the roll may be adhered to the sheet beneath. However on this product the adhesive appears to have been "injected in spots" through the full depth of the roll. This then results in uneven tearing and shredding of the sheets as you pull them from the roll. I shall most certainly avoid this product in future.