Andrex Skin Kind 16 Roll

Write a review
£ 9.25
£0.36/100sheet
  • Our unique CleanRipple™ texture helps to remove bacteria which can cause irritation
  • The British Skin Foundation recognises Andrex® research into clean and healthy skin
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 2560SHT

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrolysed Inulin, DEA PG-Propyl PEG/PPG-20/20 Dimethicone, Trideceth-10, Dimethicone, Phenoxythanol, Simethicone, Malic Acid, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, PEG 50 Shea Butter, Lactic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Sine Adipe Lac, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Argania Spinosa Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • Consumer Services
  • ASKGTT16,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.

Net Contents

16 x Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Thin & useless

1 stars

Very thin, very very thin, having to use double, waste of cash!!!

Horrendous perfumed toilet roll. I bought 2 packs

1 stars

Horrendous perfumed toilet roll. I bought 2 packs (on offer) on my online shop, nowhere on the website does it state that this is fragranced. Wish I could return the second pack unopened for an exchange/ refund. Never again

Andrex joke quality toilet paper

1 stars

Tried Andrex skin kind as a change from our usual brand - big mistake! Unless you double over at least 4 sheets when using Andrex Skin Kind the paper is guaranteed to tear. It's like recycled pound shop paper and the only good thing about it is that because so much paper is needed every time the 9 pack that we bought will be gone in no time. We can then get back to using a product that is fit for purpose. I'll never buy Andrex toilet paper again.

New Formula Smells too much of Perfume So many Che

1 stars

New Formula Smells too much of Perfume So many Chemicals Listed. Don't think the ladies will like the idea of "Wiping" with these !

Quality is very poor and disappointing.Double shee

1 stars

Quality is very poor and disappointing.Double sheets keep separating and are useless for what the product is made for. Andrex at one time was a very good product but I am afraid it does not reach the same standards now.

Avoid!

1 stars

Terrible product. disintegrates when using.

A truly "BUM DEAL" from Andrex!!

1 stars

These toilet rolls are next to useless. Generally you expect that two or three sheets at the start of the roll may be adhered to the sheet beneath. However on this product the adhesive appears to have been "injected in spots" through the full depth of the roll. This then results in uneven tearing and shredding of the sheets as you pull them from the roll. I shall most certainly avoid this product in future.

