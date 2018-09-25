By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pink Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl

5(1)Write a review
Pink Gin Selection Gift Set 4X5cl
£ 12.00
£60.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pink Gin Selection
  • The Lakes Distillery Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur 5cl e
  • A delicious rhubarb and rosehip gin liqueur produced using The Lakes Gin, resulting in a delicate liqueur with a fruity and floral fragrance. Versatile to serve on its own over ice, with tonic as a long drink, or adding a drop into chilled sparkling wine or prosecco to create a fruity spritz.
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Gin 5cl e
  • Produced by combining English hedgerow blackberries and raspberries with original London dry gin, creating a luscious fruity gin with berry notes. The fruitiness is balanced by juniper and warming spices, creating a smooth, peppery note on the palate. Ideal for serving with tonic water or lemonade, or as part of a fruity, spicy gin cocktail.
  • JJ Whitley Pink Cherry Gin 5cl e
  • Inspired by the flavours of the British countryside, and bursting with fruit flavours, the aroma has hits of sugary pink cherries and fresh orange and almonds, leading to a little spice on the palate but an abundance of marzipan, sour cherries and juniper. Perfect served with tonic, or as part of a fruity cocktail.
  • Gordon's ® Premium Pink Distilled Gin 5cl e
  • Inspired by Gordon's ® original 1880 pink gin recipe and produced using only the highest quality ingredients and natural flavourings. Pink gin is crafted to balance the refreshing original Gordon's gin with the fruity freshness of strawberries and raspberries, and the tang of redcurrants, creating a sweeter tasting gin. Perfect with tonic water or mixed with Prosecco and lemonade to create a pink spritz.
  • The Lakes Distillery Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur - Produce of the UK
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Gin - Bottled in the UK
  • JJ Whitley Pink Cherry Gin - Distilled and Bottled in the UK
  • Gordon's ® Premium Pink Distilled Gin - Distilled in the UK
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Packed & supplied by:
  • Gift Creation & Design Limited,
  • Argyle House,
  • Suite 2i,
  • Joel Street,
  • Northwood,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Value for money

5 stars

Good Value for money

