Nivea Face Care Essential Micellar Wipes 25 Pack

Nivea micellar wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2018 I love these wipes!! Made the switch a few weeks ago and love how they make my skin feel after. Lovely smell too. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Micellar Wipes 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2018 I’ve been using facial cleansing wipes for some time now, mainly for cleaning my face and removing mascara and eyebrow products. Recently, I’ve been thinking of making the switch to Micellar water so when I saw these I was excited to give them a try. The wipes themselves are strong and don’t disintegrate when using them like some I’ve come across. They are very moist right down to the last wipe in the pack which is certainly what you need when buying this type of product. They also seem to clean very easily - they had no trouble removing my mascara and even products like wonderbrow which I use on my eyebrows. The downside though is they have a very strong scent and they unfortunately really dried out my skin. I’m not sure why there is the need to make some cleansing products smell so strongly surely if you want to smell nice use a perfume or body spray. Overall the product is good, does what it says (other then drying my skin out rather then moisturising), so if you like a cleansing product with a strong smell and your skin doesn’t dry out easily then this is the product for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Micellar Wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2018 I absoloutley adore this product. Obviously, you shouldn't use this as the only thing to wash you face with, but I love it! They smell great and actually make my face feel really hydrated. Love em! Totally recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love at first wipe! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th August 2018 Lovely scent, Lift make up (even waterproof mascara) with ease, No stinging eyes, No red face, Leave skin really soft and you feel refreshed! What more could you ask for?! Love them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The scent is too strong! 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 24th August 2018 I have been a massive fan of micellar water for years so I was excited to find them in face wipe format. I have now used these a few times - whilst camping, after a night out and after a normal day's makeup and I have to say they are okay but they do not lift off eye make up as well as traditional micellar water on a cotton pad does something I have had to do a few times after using this to get my eye make up off (and I only use mascara and a little eyeliner). I also found the scent overpowering and unnecessary; I use micellar water because it is gentle but effective but this perfume made it smell harsh and the product was not that effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oh so soft! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd August 2018 Let me start with the packaging- it's simple, but nice. I like it. They re-seal well, but equally are easy to open, which is always handy when you're tired & want to clean your face with ease. I have to say I'm generally a standard micellar water & cotton wool kind of girl, but I do like face wipes for occasional convenience. So the idea of micellar wipes made me a little excited... I won't now be making these part of my daily routine, but I will still consider them for occasional convenience. They left my skin feeling a nice balance of refreshed, as well as soft. The wipes themselves were also really soft to touch, which I loved! They did a good job at cleaning off my mascara, but my eyes were a little sore afterwards. Not sure if this was anything to do with the heavy fragrance?! Which unfortunately for me, was the let down factor. Don't get me wrong, it is a lovely fragrance, but just a bit strong for my liking. I actually have really sensitive skin & having used them for 4 days, I didn't suffer any break outs or anything, so the fragrance wasn't an issue in that sense, just that I don't like lingering smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab wipes! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 22nd August 2018 I absolutely love these Micellar wipes by Nivea. Packaged like any other wipe but with a clear message of the new Micallar technology for all skin types. Taking out my first wipe I was really pleased with the level of moisture on it. Some wipes can be too dry which makes it difficult to remove make up, but not these! The smell was lovely - slightly floral but this did lead me to worry that it wouldn’t be suitable for my sensitive skin. I was cautious at first because of this but I shouldn’t have worried! Many cleansing products sting my skin but not these! S I removed my (non waterproof) eye make up I was amazed at how easily it came off. It came off so easily I later tried it with waterproof mascara and it removed that just as easily. Normally I wouldn’t wear waterproof mascara as I’ve found it difficult to remove but will definitely be wearing it more often now I have these wipes. It only took one wipe to remove ‘night out’ make up which I was really impressed with. The wipes left my skin feeling really soft and smooth due to the moisurising effect they have however I still used my regular moisturiser afterwards. I will definitely be buying these again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous wipes 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th August 2018 The wipes are great. So gentle with lovely smell. Wipe all my make up off very easy, even my waterproof mascara. After use my skin feels refreshed and clean. Great for everyday use. I would highly recommend this to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Micelar Wipes 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th August 2018 I was not sure if this product will be suitable to my skin. My skin is very sensitive and oily and I need to clean it during the day. My new wipes are perfect. They do not leave my skin dry and lesve the face moisturised. They fit to ladies bag. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]