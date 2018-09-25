By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Hydrating 30Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Hydrating 30Ml
£ 3.50
£11.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Hydro Boost® Hydrogel Recovery Mask
  • Does your skin take longer to bounce back from a busy day or long night?
  • Discover NEUTROGENA® Hydro Boost® Hydrogel Recovery Mask, a proven super hydrator in a new generation of face masks designed in Korea. Made from 100% Hydrogel hydrating formula enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, this innovative texture wraps perfectly around your face like a second skin to maximise absorption of active ingredients.
  • Hydrogel masks deliver the equivalent of one 30ml bottle of concentrated hydrating serum to your skin in just 15 minutes.
  • Results:
  • Skin feels refreshed, hydrated and noticeably supple.
  • Does not clog pores - Suitable for use on sensitive skin
  • Designed in Korea
  • Dermatologist tested
  • The super hydrator
  • Hyaluronic acid
  • Hydrogel cooling technology
  • 100% made from active serum
  • Intense hydration for noticeably supple skin
  • One mask = one month's usage of serum
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018540], Aqua, Dipropylene Glycol, Propanediol, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Tremella Fuciformis Sporocarp Extract, Tocopherol, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sucrose Cocoate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Trisodium EDTA, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI42090

Storage

Best used before the end of: see Exp date

Produce of

Made in Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1 : Cleanse your face
  • Step 2: Peel white film backing from the mask sheet & discard
  • Step 3: Place hydrogel mask down on face and leave on from 15 to 30 minutes
  • Step 4: Remove mask and massage remaining product onto face and neck

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Questions or comments?
  • (UK) 0808 238 6006
  • (IRE) 1800 220044
  • www.neutrogena.co.uk

Net Contents

30ml ℮

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Neutrogena Mask

5 stars

I found the mask rather tricky to put on and stay on at first but didn't take me long to master it. Once I had it on my face felt instantly fresh. My skin felt smooth and hydrated and really soft afterwards. Really liked the refreshing gentle scent too. Lovely for a pamper day or maybe the day after to many wines!! Would recommend and purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this face mask!

5 stars

This mask left my skin so smooth and soft, it is great. A little bit hard to put on but I got the hang of it. Love the feeling after I've used this mask [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little pack of happiness

5 stars

This mask is amazing left my skin feeling so soft and smooth. It was a little tricky to get out and put on but once on it's feels so cooling on your face once you leave it and rub it in your skin feels so much better. I suffer with sensitive skin and this was such a sensitive product it didn't negatively effect my skin at all will defo be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effect lasts for ages

5 stars

I’ve used a lot of sheet type masks in the past, but never a gel one like this. Although it was a bit slimey and slightly awkward to get on and get out the packet- the effects are brilliant and last for ages. My skin looked smoother, I normally have dry skin around brows and this massively helped. First time for me and I’m converted to these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrated and refreshed

4 stars

I’d been saving this mask for a special occasion you know one of those days were work had been hectic, the kids have tried your patience and you just need that bit of me time. I was not at all disappointed. I open the packet which was easy to do with the precut edge, placed the mask on my face and felt instant relief. It was cooling on my skin and I felt my skin soaking in the hydration. I left it on for about 15mins and honestly to me that was like an hour. Once I took it off and dabbed the excess off my face I can honestly say my skin looked like it does of a morning after a good night sleep. I would definitely recommend this product and buy it myself. Can’t wait to see what it’s like over the next few days. Rrp is not too much on the pricey side and compared to buying a bottle of serum for the same effect it’s winner winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I have tried a few face masks over the years and all claiming to hydrate the face but actually did nothing. This face mask is by far the best it didn’t make me feel itchy or like it was slipping off my face. will definitely recommend this product to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hello new skin

5 stars

This product definitely does what it claims to. Being a busy mum of 5, I find it incredibly difficult to look after my skin and I have noticed that my skin wasn't looking it's best. When I saw this, I just knew I had to give it a go. The mask does fit perfectly on the face and it doesn't slip or fall off. The smell of the mask is really refreshing and calming too. It's really soothing on the face and there isn't any irritation. Once your time is up - I left mine on for 20 minutes as it's recommended to leave it on for anywhere between 15-30 minutes. Once you take the mask off you will be left with supple and super hydrated skin. I will definitely be buying again as my skin looks like new and it was exactly what I was looking for. Super product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great refreshing feeling..

5 stars

My skin can get very dry .. this mask was easy to use and made my skin feel refreshed and moisturised .. Would definitely use this face mask again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very hydrating

4 stars

Left my skin really feeling really smooth and hydrated. You have to keep on quite a bit longer than most face masks but the result is worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydro Boost mask

4 stars

Just used the Neutrogena, hydro Boost mask and my skin feels amazing! I'm really pleased with he results and look forward to the next few days to see how the results continue. Only critism would be that it's very messy to apply, alot of extra serum in the pouch which makes for alot of slimy fingers! But once it's on it feels very refreshing and I'm more than happy with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

