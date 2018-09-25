Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Hydrating 30Ml

Neutrogena Mask 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 25th September 2018 I found the mask rather tricky to put on and stay on at first but didn't take me long to master it. Once I had it on my face felt instantly fresh. My skin felt smooth and hydrated and really soft afterwards. Really liked the refreshing gentle scent too. Lovely for a pamper day or maybe the day after to many wines!! Would recommend and purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this face mask! 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 25th September 2018 This mask left my skin so smooth and soft, it is great. A little bit hard to put on but I got the hang of it. Love the feeling after I've used this mask [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little pack of happiness 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 24th September 2018 This mask is amazing left my skin feeling so soft and smooth. It was a little tricky to get out and put on but once on it's feels so cooling on your face once you leave it and rub it in your skin feels so much better. I suffer with sensitive skin and this was such a sensitive product it didn't negatively effect my skin at all will defo be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effect lasts for ages 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 24th September 2018 I’ve used a lot of sheet type masks in the past, but never a gel one like this. Although it was a bit slimey and slightly awkward to get on and get out the packet- the effects are brilliant and last for ages. My skin looked smoother, I normally have dry skin around brows and this massively helped. First time for me and I’m converted to these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrated and refreshed 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 24th September 2018 I’d been saving this mask for a special occasion you know one of those days were work had been hectic, the kids have tried your patience and you just need that bit of me time. I was not at all disappointed. I open the packet which was easy to do with the precut edge, placed the mask on my face and felt instant relief. It was cooling on my skin and I felt my skin soaking in the hydration. I left it on for about 15mins and honestly to me that was like an hour. Once I took it off and dabbed the excess off my face I can honestly say my skin looked like it does of a morning after a good night sleep. I would definitely recommend this product and buy it myself. Can’t wait to see what it’s like over the next few days. Rrp is not too much on the pricey side and compared to buying a bottle of serum for the same effect it’s winner winner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 21st September 2018 I have tried a few face masks over the years and all claiming to hydrate the face but actually did nothing. This face mask is by far the best it didn’t make me feel itchy or like it was slipping off my face. will definitely recommend this product to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hello new skin 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 20th September 2018 This product definitely does what it claims to. Being a busy mum of 5, I find it incredibly difficult to look after my skin and I have noticed that my skin wasn't looking it's best. When I saw this, I just knew I had to give it a go. The mask does fit perfectly on the face and it doesn't slip or fall off. The smell of the mask is really refreshing and calming too. It's really soothing on the face and there isn't any irritation. Once your time is up - I left mine on for 20 minutes as it's recommended to leave it on for anywhere between 15-30 minutes. Once you take the mask off you will be left with supple and super hydrated skin. I will definitely be buying again as my skin looks like new and it was exactly what I was looking for. Super product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great refreshing feeling.. 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 My skin can get very dry .. this mask was easy to use and made my skin feel refreshed and moisturised .. Would definitely use this face mask again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very hydrating 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 Left my skin really feeling really smooth and hydrated. You have to keep on quite a bit longer than most face masks but the result is worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]