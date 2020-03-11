Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Radiance 30Ml

Super soft 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 25th September 2018 Love this face mask. Made my skin super soft and fresh looking and feeling. Will definitely be recommending this to friends and family. Only down side was it was a bit messy to get out of the packet, so definitely suggest getting it out in the bathroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and renewed! 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 22nd September 2018 The description fits the bill perfectly! I have used once and will definitely be buying again! It was so easy to put on and really cooling. Made my face feel so refreshed and I automatically felt relaxed. After taking it off my skins was super soft and made it feel and look smooth. Made me feel like a statue but hey what face mask doesn’t, haha. The packaging is bright and eye catching. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Skin 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 19th September 2018 The mask was a bit messy to get out of the packet (the liquid did go everywhere), but once used it left my skin feeling softer and smoother. Unsure if it would help with regular use, but was nice to use for a girls night in/pamper evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recovery Mask 3 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 19th September 2018 The packaging was beautiful, bold and bright, but I was disappointed when removing the mask as it was messy and it wasn’t on the white card to peel off so the liquid went everywhere and more difficult to apply the mask. Once the mask was applied it felt great on my skin, it didn’t dry out. The only annoying thing was the extra bit of eyes and mouth, I felt they should’ve been cut away. I had it on for 15 mins and my skin felt refreshed and silky soft which was great. It does what it says, but the way it’s in the packaging and extra bits of mask can be improved and I would then give it 5/5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neutrogena radiance boost 3 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 19th September 2018 I didn’t like how slimy and drippy the product was, was a bit messy dripping so you need a towel. Smells nice though and my skin did look refreshed after being on my face for 15 minutes. Would be ok for a one off treat if your feeling tired but I wouldn’t use it every month. Instructions could be improved, there not very clear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Post holiday refresh 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 I decided to use this mask upon my return from holiday with the heat, sweat and plane journey I felt my face could to with a little TLC. This mask made my skin feel refreshed and hydrated the cooling sensation was nice after being on a long plane journey. The mask was easy to apply and the scent wasn’t over powering. Would really recommend for a little treat for your face [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holy Grail of Masks! 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 Easy to use and a good fit. I left the mask on for 20 minutes. The first thing I noticed was that my skin had absorbed all the product that was on the hydrogel sheet so much so, in fact, that there was no excess left for me to rub down my neck. The second thing was how fresh and soft my face felt. And the last one was how beautifully glowy and healthy I looked. Will definitely be buying and using regularly in my beauty routine!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radiance boost mask 4 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 The packaging was great very eye-catching when I opened it but there's no mess it was very easy to use all I had to do was peel the mask from the plastic and placed on my face after washing it and cleansing it first and lie back and relax I know what is a distinct moisture boost and my skin I was very pleased with the outcome after using it it's also smell amazing!!! I definitely recommend it and I'll definitely buy another one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mask 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 18th September 2018 Great packaging, bit messy when taking out the is key but I can live with that. Great fresh smell, loved the glow on my face after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]