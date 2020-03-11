By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Radiance 30Ml

4(30)Write a review
Neutrogena Hydro Gel Mask Radiance 30Ml
£ 2.33
£7.77/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Radiance Boost Hydrogel Recovery Mask
  • Does your skin take longer to recover from a busy day or long night?
  • Discover NEUTROGENA® Radiance Boost Hydrogel Recovery Mask, a proven illuminator in a new generation of face masks designed in Korea. Made from 100% Hydrogel illuminating formula enriched with Vitamin B3, this innovative texture wraps perfectly around your face like a second skin to maximise absorption of active ingredients.
  • Hydrogel masks deliver the equivalent of one 30ml bottle of concentrated moisturising serum to your skin in just 15 minutes.
  • Results:
  • Skin feels illuminated, radiant and soft.
  • Does not clog pores - Suitable for use on sensitive skin
  • Designed in Korea
  • Dermatologist tested
  • The illuminator
  • Vitamin B3
  • Hydrogel cooling technology
  • 100% made from active serum
  • Intense moisturising for glowing and radiant skin
  • One mask = one month's usage of serum
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018541], Aqua, Dipropylene Glycol, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Rubus Fruticosus Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopherol, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sucrose Cocoate, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Trisodium EDTA, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, CI 14700, CI 19140

Storage

Best used before the end of: see Exp date

Produce of

Made in Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1: Cleanse your face
  • Step 2: Peel white film backing from the mask sheet & discard
  • Step 3: Place hydrogel mask down on face and leave on from 15 to 30 minutes
  • Step 4: Remove the mask and massage remaining product onto face and neck

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Questions or comments?
  • (UK) 0808 238 6006
  • (IRE) 1800 220044
  • www.neutrogena.co.uk

Net Contents

30ml ℮

30 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Super soft

5 stars

Love this face mask. Made my skin super soft and fresh looking and feeling. Will definitely be recommending this to friends and family. Only down side was it was a bit messy to get out of the packet, so definitely suggest getting it out in the bathroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and renewed!

5 stars

The description fits the bill perfectly! I have used once and will definitely be buying again! It was so easy to put on and really cooling. Made my face feel so refreshed and I automatically felt relaxed. After taking it off my skins was super soft and made it feel and look smooth. Made me feel like a statue but hey what face mask doesn’t, haha. The packaging is bright and eye catching. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Skin

4 stars

The mask was a bit messy to get out of the packet (the liquid did go everywhere), but once used it left my skin feeling softer and smoother. Unsure if it would help with regular use, but was nice to use for a girls night in/pamper evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recovery Mask

3 stars

The packaging was beautiful, bold and bright, but I was disappointed when removing the mask as it was messy and it wasn’t on the white card to peel off so the liquid went everywhere and more difficult to apply the mask. Once the mask was applied it felt great on my skin, it didn’t dry out. The only annoying thing was the extra bit of eyes and mouth, I felt they should’ve been cut away. I had it on for 15 mins and my skin felt refreshed and silky soft which was great. It does what it says, but the way it’s in the packaging and extra bits of mask can be improved and I would then give it 5/5. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neutrogena radiance boost

3 stars

I didn’t like how slimy and drippy the product was, was a bit messy dripping so you need a towel. Smells nice though and my skin did look refreshed after being on my face for 15 minutes. Would be ok for a one off treat if your feeling tired but I wouldn’t use it every month. Instructions could be improved, there not very clear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Post holiday refresh

5 stars

I decided to use this mask upon my return from holiday with the heat, sweat and plane journey I felt my face could to with a little TLC. This mask made my skin feel refreshed and hydrated the cooling sensation was nice after being on a long plane journey. The mask was easy to apply and the scent wasn’t over powering. Would really recommend for a little treat for your face [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holy Grail of Masks!

5 stars

Easy to use and a good fit. I left the mask on for 20 minutes. The first thing I noticed was that my skin had absorbed all the product that was on the hydrogel sheet so much so, in fact, that there was no excess left for me to rub down my neck. The second thing was how fresh and soft my face felt. And the last one was how beautifully glowy and healthy I looked. Will definitely be buying and using regularly in my beauty routine!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radiance boost mask

4 stars

The packaging was great very eye-catching when I opened it but there's no mess it was very easy to use all I had to do was peel the mask from the plastic and placed on my face after washing it and cleansing it first and lie back and relax I know what is a distinct moisture boost and my skin I was very pleased with the outcome after using it it's also smell amazing!!! I definitely recommend it and I'll definitely buy another one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mask

5 stars

Great packaging, bit messy when taking out the is key but I can live with that. Great fresh smell, loved the glow on my face after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This product is lovely to use as there is minimal mess, which is a nice change when using a face mask! It leaves your skin glowing and feeling fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

