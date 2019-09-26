Tesco Gammon Shank In Honey Mustard 506G

Way too sweet
We love gammon, but find gammon steak can be a little dry sometimes, so thought we’d try this slow cooked gammon shank. Whilst the gammon itself it beautifully tender, there’s too much honey & not enough mustard, ruining the gammon by making it sickly sweet. So sickly that we gave up half way through the meal, & threw the rest away. Such a shame, as it could make an excellent meal otherwise.
Readymade food but better
This a great product for a good meal in a small amount of time served with creamy garlic mash and peas,carrots and cabbage it has become a favoriteRE
gros gross GROSS
Looks and tastes DISGUSTING - BRING THE OTHER ONE BACK
WOW
We had this for the first time today and it’s lovely. You get two frozen gammon shanks wrapped separately so it’s ideal for two meals for one person as well as one meal for two people. They come in a lovely slightly sweet mustardy sauce if like me you’re not keen on gravy once cooked you can drain it off. the meat was tender and nearly fell off the bone You cook in the bag from frozen in the microwave after making two small slits in the top of the bag to let the air out whilst cooking.
you cant get better
cooking instructions? Yes its on the box. Print is too small to read. Can not fall back on the product on line to read cooking instructions because there is none.
Disappointing
Although the meat was tender it was far too salty! Couldn't taste honey or mustard whatsoever.I thickened the juice to make a gravy but it was far too salty to use.Very disappointing, especially as I made a valentines meal with them. Won't buy again.
A tasty Special Treat
I keep it for myself on special days and it more than a good meal