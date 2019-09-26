Tesco Gammon Shank In Honey Mustard 506G

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Microwave from frozen Remove product from outer box. 800W 11mins / 900W 10mins. Place 2 slits in the bag on the top of the bag. Place the bag into a suitable microwaveable dish. Cook on full power 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Cook on full power 5 minutes (800W / 900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. After standing, carefully open the pack using a pair of scissors. Be sure to keep the pack upright to prevent the sauce from escaping. Carefully empty the contents onto a plate. Stir the sauce before serving.

Oven cook from frozen 180˚C / Fan 160˚C / Gas 4 / 55 minutes. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Remove outer box. Carefully split the top of the bag and empty the contents into an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Cook in the centre of the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook uncovered for a further 10 minutes.

Caution: When opening bag after heating hot steam may escape. Sauce will be very hot.

All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.