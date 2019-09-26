By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Gammon Shank In Honey Mustard 506G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Gammon Shank In Honey Mustard 506G
£ 4.00
£7.91/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1633kJ 388kcal
    19%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt3.4g
    57%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 752kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Bone-in cured pork drumsticks in a honey and mustard sauce.
  • Hand butchered gammon shanks, slow cooked for tenderness
  • Pack size: 506g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (71%), Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce (21%), Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Sweet Honey Mustard Sauce contains: Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Onion, Mustard Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Pimento, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18ºC or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 55 minutes
180˚C / Fan 160˚C / Gas 4 / 55 minutes. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Remove outer box. Carefully split the top of the bag and empty the contents into an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Cook in the centre of the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook uncovered for a further 10 minutes. Caution: When opening bag after heating hot steam may escape. Sauce will be very hot.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Remove product from outer box. 800W 11mins / 900W 10mins. Place 2 slits in the bag on the top of the bag. Place the bag into a suitable microwaveable dish. Cook on full power 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Cook on full power 5 minutes (800W / 900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. After standing, carefully open the pack using a pair of scissors. Be sure to keep the pack upright to prevent the sauce from escaping. Carefully empty the contents onto a plate. Stir the sauce before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer box
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

    Microwave from frozen Remove product from outer box. 800W 11mins / 900W 10mins. Place 2 slits in the bag on the top of the bag. Place the bag into a suitable microwaveable dish. Cook on full power 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute. Cook on full power 5 minutes (800W / 900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. After standing, carefully open the pack using a pair of scissors. Be sure to keep the pack upright to prevent the sauce from escaping. Carefully empty the contents onto a plate. Stir the sauce before serving.

    Oven cook from frozen 180˚C / Fan 160˚C / Gas 4 / 55 minutes. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Remove outer box. Carefully split the top of the bag and empty the contents into an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Cook in the centre of the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil and cook uncovered for a further 10 minutes.
    Caution: When opening bag after heating hot steam may escape. Sauce will be very hot.

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When opening bag after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Sauce will be very hot.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

506g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (217g)
Energy752kJ / 179kcal1633kJ / 388kcal
Fat5.8g12.6g
Saturates1.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate5.5g11.9g
Sugars5.1g11.1g
Fibre0.9g2.0g
Protein25.7g55.8g
Salt1.5g3.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: When opening bag after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Sauce will be very hot.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Way too sweet

2 stars

We love gammon, but find gammon steak can be a little dry sometimes, so thought we’d try this slow cooked gammon shank. Whilst the gammon itself it beautifully tender, there’s too much honey & not enough mustard, ruining the gammon by making it sickly sweet. So sickly that we gave up half way through the meal, & threw the rest away. Such a shame, as it could make an excellent meal otherwise.

Readymade food but better

5 stars

This a great product for a good meal in a small amount of time served with creamy garlic mash and peas,carrots and cabbage it has become a favoriteRE

gros gross GROSS

1 stars

Looks and tastes DISGUSTING - BRING THE OTHER ONE BACK

WOW

5 stars

We had this for the first time today and it’s lovely. You get two frozen gammon shanks wrapped separately so it’s ideal for two meals for one person as well as one meal for two people. They come in a lovely slightly sweet mustardy sauce if like me you’re not keen on gravy once cooked you can drain it off. the meat was tender and nearly fell off the bone You cook in the bag from frozen in the microwave after making two small slits in the top of the bag to let the air out whilst cooking.

you cant get better

5 stars

cooking instructions? Yes its on the box. Print is too small to read. Can not fall back on the product on line to read cooking instructions because there is none.

Disappointing

2 stars

Although the meat was tender it was far too salty! Couldn't taste honey or mustard whatsoever.I thickened the juice to make a gravy but it was far too salty to use.Very disappointing, especially as I made a valentines meal with them. Won't buy again.

A tasty Special Treat

4 stars

I keep it for myself on special days and it more than a good meal

Usually bought next

Tesco Maple Gammon Shanks 540G

£ 4.00
£7.41/kg

Tesco Lamb Shank In Mint Gravy 450G

£ 4.50
£10.00/kg

Acre Lane 2 Lamb Shanks In Mint Gravy 800G

£ 6.50
£0.81/100g

Acre Lane 2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs In Orange Sauce 465G

£ 3.50
£7.53/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here