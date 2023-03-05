We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Zip The Firelog 700G

Zip The Firelog 700G

4.6(39)
Write a review

£2.30

£3.29/kg

Zip The Firelog 700GFor details of our local distributors, please visit www.zipfires.com/distributionLike us on Facebook @zipfirelighterFollow us on: Instagram @zip_fires_uk
Zip Firelog is made from sustainable farmed coppiced willow. By coppicing the willow we just harvest what we need, leaving the willow root to flourish and grow as nature intended. Willow is oftenreferred to as a wonder crop due to it's quick growing characteristics and its ability to thrive in wet soil which would otherwise be unusable.The Firelog from Zip starts instantly and keeps your fire burning. Once lit, it will burn for up to 90 minutes, simply place in the fireplace, light the wrapper, and relax.
Zip® and the Heart logo are registered trademarks and used under licence.
Starts Instantly and Keeps Your Fire BurningBurns Up to 90 MinsNatural Harvested WillowIndoor & Outdoor FiresJust Light the Wrapper
Pack size: 700G

Produce of

Manufactured in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

Not suitable for use in smoke control areas.Usage InstructionsDo not remove from wrapper.Place the firelog in your fireplace, chiminea or firepit with the horizontal seam at the top.Grasp the wrapper at both ends and pull outwards then carefully pull the middle seam upwards. Light at the arrows at both ends.

View all Firelighters & Matches

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here