Zip The Firelog 700G

Zip Firelog is made from sustainable farmed coppiced willow. By coppicing the willow we just harvest what we need, leaving the willow root to flourish and grow as nature intended. Willow is often referred to as a wonder crop due to it's quick growing characteristics and its ability to thrive in wet soil which would otherwise be unusable. The Firelog from Zip starts instantly and keeps your fire burning. Once lit, it will burn for up to 90 minutes, simply place in the fireplace, light the wrapper, and relax.

Zip® and the Heart logo are registered trademarks and used under licence.

Starts Instantly and Keeps Your Fire Burning Burns Up to 90 Mins Natural Harvested Willow Indoor & Outdoor Fires Just Light the Wrapper

Pack size: 700G

Produce of

Manufactured in Ireland

