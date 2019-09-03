By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond Dr/Hr Conditioner 360Ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Conditioner
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness, dry haircare range:
  • New Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Conditioner, with precious Moroccan Argan Oil & rich Almond Cream, for very dry, unruly hair. When badly behaved hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help. Feel softer, shinier and fairytale for up to 72hrs with our New Vegan haircare range.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Conditioner 360ml:
  • Our Argan Oil Conditioner leaves hair feeling deeply nourished, enriched, incredibly shiny and supple for up to 72hrs. Unruly dry hair is tamed, easier to manage and feels beautifully soft and smooth from root to tip. When hair has a mind of its own, take control with nature's help and discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Conditioner 360ml. The ideal dry hair treatment. Argan Oil, an elixir prized by Moroccan women since the dawn of time, and Almond Cream are blended with love in a creamy, silicone-free formula to leave hair soft to the tips, easier to manage and shining like the Moroccan sun.
  • Discover the naturally derived ingredients of Argan Richness:
  • Specially formulated without silicones, the creamy lightweight formula envelops the hair without weighing it down and surrounds you in a delicious fragrance for a genuine moment of indulgence. Argan Oil is a precious elixir grown and harvested in Morocco, treasured throughout time for its nourishing properties. The almond nut, which grows protected in a velvety-soft green shell, is found in formulas renowned for their smoothing qualities. This precious nut is the source of our rich and deliciously smooth Almond Cream.
  • Ethically Sourced Argan Oil from Morocco:
  • Renowned for its highly nourishing qualities, our Argan Oil is sourced from a cooperative of several hundred Berber women in South-West Morocco, contributing to the economic and social development of the region. They harvest and crush the nuts by hand before gently extracting the precious oil.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Treatment Mask 300ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Leave-In Conditioner 200ml
  • Our Argan Richness range for very dry, unruly hair
  • Intensely nourishes, softens and restores manageability of very dry, unruly hair
  • Feel up to 72h hours of softer, shinier, fairytale hair
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Moroccan Argan Oil & Almond Cream
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Cetyl Esters, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Trideceth-6, Amodimethicone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil / Sweet Almond Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Coumarin, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Argan Richness Conditioner 360ml: Smooth the Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Richness Argan Oil Conditioner generously into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Use after our Argan Oil & Almond Cream Shampoo. For intense care, indulge in our Argan Oil & Almond Cream Hair Treatment Mask today.

Net Contents

360ml

222 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Really Moisturises the hair and helps to stop my s

5 stars

Really Moisturises the hair and helps to stop my spilt ends

ultimate condidtioner

4 stars

this product made my hair so easier to manage and my kids didnt moan about any knots [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and soft

5 stars

Brilliant product will buy again. Left hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

I use garnier hair products anyway. I though ill give this new one a go and i loved it. I used shampoo as well and my hair smells amazing, feels soft and smooth and look shiny (in a good way) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Richness

4 stars

The conditioner smelt really nice and made my hair feel lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells loverly

5 stars

Smells loverly and leaves you hair really soft and in great condition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty good

4 stars

Quite a good conditioner, nothing spectacular though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Smells lovely, leaves hair feeling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great conditioner

5 stars

this conditioner was great it was a lovely textured conditioner which left my hair feeling silky soft and shiny and smelling lovely this left my hair feeling amazing and looking really well nourished [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful

5 stars

I used this conditioner with my regular shampoo and my hair has never felt softer. It was tangle free all day and so easy to style. Loved it so much have already bought the rest of the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 222 reviews

