Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond Dr/Hr Conditioner 360Ml

Really Moisturises the hair and helps to stop my spilt ends
this product made my hair so easier to manage and my kids didnt moan about any knots [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant product will buy again. Left hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I use garnier hair products anyway. I though ill give this new one a go and i loved it. I used shampoo as well and my hair smells amazing, feels soft and smooth and look shiny (in a good way) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The conditioner smelt really nice and made my hair feel lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells loverly and leaves you hair really soft and in great condition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quite a good conditioner, nothing spectacular though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely, leaves hair feeling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
this conditioner was great it was a lovely textured conditioner which left my hair feeling silky soft and shiny and smelling lovely this left my hair feeling amazing and looking really well nourished [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I used this conditioner with my regular shampoo and my hair has never felt softer. It was tangle free all day and so easy to style. Loved it so much have already bought the rest of the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]